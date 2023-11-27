Beyond the exciting stories and open-world mechanics that changed the course of the industry, the Grand Theft Auto video games are iconic for presenting all kinds of easter eggs. After many years, the truth behind one of the most memorable secrets came to light.

Hardcore fans will know that in some classic titles of the franchise, the moon changes size considerably if shot with a precision rifle. It’s a easter egg very curious that, at first glance, lacks a reason for existing, but quickly became one of the most iconic.

It is possible to find this secret in Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Now, what is its origin? Does it have any mysterious utility? After years of waiting, the truth came to light thanks to a former Rockstar developer who worked on those projects.

What is the origin of the moon easter egg in Grand Theft Auto?

Some days ago, Obbe Vermeij, former developer of Rockstar North, took to his blog to share unpublished details about the classic installments of the famous open-world franchise and other company projects. There, he revealed more information about the missing Agent and a canceled zombie title.

Furthermore, the former technical director delved into the iconic easter egg de la luna, which became the object of theories and analysis throughout the internet for many years. The truth is very interesting, although it will disappoint fans who were expecting a more mysterious story.

Obbe Vermeij explains that the artists gave the moon texture for GTA III. He made sure it was visible at night and was a reasonable size. To his surprise, 4 members of the studio came to him a few days later to ask him to change the dimensions.

The interesting thing is that 2 artists requested a smaller, more realistic size of the moon, while others requested that the star be larger so that it would have a cinematic look. The discussion continued, so the former developer suggested that Dimensions could be changed within the game.

“I made it so that the moon alternated between 3 sizes (small, medium and large) while the player shot it. The artists never responded to me, so I left it at that. I was still in GTA: San Andreas,” she commented.

The mystery behind the famous Grand Theft Auto moon easter egg is over

Thanks to Obbe Vermeij, the truth of this iconic easter egg finally came to light and put an end to dozens of theories. Unfortunately for him, Rockstar contacted him to stop him from revealing any more confidential information.

But tell us, did you know this secret? Let us read you in the comments.

