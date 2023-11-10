Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick praises the great performance of GTA V and the GTA Online multiplayer mode, and rules out talking about the new GTA VI announcement.

There is no doubt: this has been the week of GTA 6. And the new Rockstar game has not even shown images and more specific details, but, fortunately, we already know when the first trailer for the new Grand Theft Auto will be seen.

It will be at the beginning of next month, in Decemberand there is even talk of a possible reveal at The Game Awards 2023 gala (held on December 7).

Until then, we will have to settle for the statements of Rockstar, and its publisher, Take-Two Interactive. Do you think that GTA 6 Will it live up to the successful GTA V?

A few hours ago, it was confirmed that GTA V has already exceeded 190 million copies sold (since the end of 2013), only surpassed by Minecraft. And be careful, because a good part of this is due to the success of GTA Online.

Strauss Zelnick, director ejecutivo de Take-Two Interactivespeaks with GamesIndustry about the future launch of GTA 6, a game destined to make history.

What does the launch of GTA VI mean?

To understand the importance of this, you have to look at the figures after the GTA 6 announcement tweet, published by Rockstar last Wednesday, November 8.

It has already become the most famous gaming tweet of all time. Sam Houser’s comments pile up 1.4 million likes, 479,000 RTs and up to 45,000 bookmarks.

However, in the interview with GamesIndustry, Strauss Zelnick is cautious about the great commotion of this news. They assure that They should not celebrate a victory (the launch of GTA 6) prematurely.

”We are staying away from claiming victory until this happens, but we are very happy. “I am optimistic about the company’s alignment across the board.”

In fact, not even a game as huge as GTA VI deserves specific expectations, at least for the CEO of Take-Two. They know that they have a jewel in their handsbut they don’t want to generate expectations ahead of time.

”We don’t tend to set particular expectations for future releases. Our job is to be the most creative, most innovative and most efficient entertainment company in the world.”

He was also asked about GTA V and its astronomical sales figures, which he described as “extraordinary.” But, beyond the game and its online mode, Zelnick appreciates the rise of the GTA + premium service.

Strauss Zelnick, in fact, trusts more in this type of payment services, rather than subscription platforms such as PS Plus, Xbox Game Pass or Netflix.

”I’m skeptical that subscription services that look like versions of Netflix games are really what consumers want in a broad sense. I think it can work for catalog titles.”

It is a good decision on the part of Strauss Zelnick, as it would not be the first time that a AAA crashes. However, the case of GTA 6 is particularly special, and will surely become one of the biggest hits of the last decade.

GTA 6 is in development by Rockstar Games, and is likely headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Its first trailer (preview) will be shown next month, before closing this year. And its launch could occur at the end of 2024 or already in 2025.