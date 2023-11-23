It’s time for the grand finale in Franciacorta with the second and final round of the WSK Final Cup, a key end-of-season event which also brings together an important number of drivers on the Franciacorta Karting Track circuit after last Sunday’s test in Lonato. There are also over 350 drivers in Franciacorta, competing with all the major manufacturers and the most qualified international teams.

The WSK Final Cup therefore confirms itself as a unique double event in the world of karting, due to the quality and large number of participants. The MINI, OKJ, OK and KZ2 categories will be competing again in Franciacorta, with the addition of OKN and OKNJ in a prestigious season finale also for these two new federal categories which will compete for the title in a single round.

After the Lonato test, here are the provisional rankings where everything is still open for the conquest of the category titles:

KZ2. In KZ2 Matteo Zanchi (#52 Zanchi Motorsport/CRG-TM Kart-LeCont) leads, winning at the South Garda Karting in Lonato after the spectacular final duel with Cristian Bertuca (#1 BirelART Racing/BirelART-TM Kart), with the two drivers Italians at the top of the standings with 79 and 70 points respectively, ahead of the German David Trefilov (#40 Maranello SRP/Maranello-TM Kart) with 45 points, third at the finish line but penalized by one position in favor of the other Italian Alex Maragliano(# 12 Renda Motorsport/Sodikart-TM Kart), fourth in the standings with 37 points. Fifth was another excellent performer in the category, Maksim Orlov (#27 Modena Kart/Parolin-TM Kart) with 32 points, all capable of aiming for success in Franciacorta.

KZ2 ranking

1st Matteo Zanchi (ITA) 79 points

2nd Cristian Bertuca (ITA) 70 points

3rd David Trefilov (DEU) scored 45

OK. The first three drivers of the final in Lonato moved into the first three positions of the provisional classification, with Dmitry Matveev (#204 KR Motorsport/KR-Iame-LeCont) in first position with 89 points thanks to the victory also obtained in Prefinal-B, further behind are the Italian Sebastiano Pavan (#218 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK Vortex) with 48 points and the Polish Gustaw Wisniewski (#230 Koski Motorsport/Tony Kart-Iame) with 45 points. In fourth position the Italian Luigi Coluccio (#216 Tony Kart Racing Team/OTK-Vortex) with 37 points, fifth the Ukrainian Oleksandr Bondarev (#200 Prema Racing/KR-Iame) with 34 points, winner of Prefinal-A, but forced to retire in the final.

Ranking OK

1° Dmitry Matveev (/) punti 89

2nd Sebastiano Pavan (ITA) 48 points

3° Gustaw Wisniewski (POL) punti 45

OK-JUNIOR. The top of the classification is headed by the Finn Sebastian Lehtimaki (#311 Tony Kart Racing Team/Tony Kart-Vortex-Vega), among the absolute best in Lonato since the heats and then winner of the Prefinal-B and the final in a spectacular finish on the Austrian Niklas Schaufler (#345 DPK Racing/KR-Iame), third in the championship with 54 points. Second in the standings is the Spaniard Christian Costoya (#376 Parolin Motorsport/Parolin-TM Kart) with just 2 points more, third at the finish line in Lonato. In fourth and fifth position in the standings were the Italian Filippo Sala (#324 Ricky Flynn Motorsport/LN Kart-TM Kart) and the Belgian Dries Van Langendonck (#329 Forza Racing/Exprit-TM Kart).

OK-Junior classification

1° Sebastian Lehtimaki (FIN) pound 89

2nd Christian Costoya (ESP) 56 points

3rd Niklas Schaufler (AUT) points 54

MINI GR.3. In MINI Gr.3 the young Italian driver Cristian Blandino (#622 CRG Racing Team/CRG-TM Kart-Vega) is the leader of the standings with 79 points after the victory in Lonato. In second place was the American Devin Walz (BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) with 65 points, winner of Prefinal-B and second at the finish line in Lonato. His teammates follow in the standings, in third place is the Peruvian Mariano Lopez with 39 points, sharing points with the Australian William Calleja, while in fifth place with 32 points is the other American Mark Pilipenko who had won the podium.

MINI Gr.3 ranking

1st Cristian Blandino (ITA) 79 points

2nd Devin Walz (USA) 65 points

3rd Mariano Lopez (PER) scored 39

MINI GR.3 U10. Among the very young Under 10s, the Italian Niccolò Perico (#557 Energy Corse/Energy-TM Kart-Vega) is in the lead with a good advantage with 90 points, author of an en-plein score between pole positions in qualifying, victory in Prefinal-A and victory in the final. Further behind in second place is the Greek Jason Kosmopoulos (#583 Cosmorally/Energy-TM Kart) with 57 points, second on the podium in Lonato, and in third place the Spaniard Daniel Miron Lorente (#501 Team Driver/KR-Iame), with 51 points, winner of Prefinal-B. In fourth place was the other Italian Lorenzo Di Pietrantonio (#526 BabyRace/Parolin-Iame) with 40 points, third on the podium in Lonato, while in fifth place was the Estonian Mark Loomets (#558 Energy Corse/Energy- TM Kart) with 29 points.

MINI Gr.3 Under 10 ranking

1st Niccolò Perico (ITA) 90 points

2° Jason Kosmopoulos (GRC) punti 57

3rd Daniel Miron Lorente (ESP) 51 points

Info, rankings, results: www.wskarting.it/index.asp

The second round of the WSK Final Cup:

22-26/11/2023 FRANCIACORTA / MINI – OKJ – OK – KZ2 – OKN – OKNJ

