Polyphony Digital announces the free Spec II update (1.40), which adds a new game mode, 7 new cars, a new circuit and many other new features to Gran Turismo 7.

It may have been a year and a half since the release of Gran Turismo 7, but Polyphony Digital’s driving simulator for PS5 and PS4 still has a long way to go. In fact, it is common for the game to receive free updates.

A few days ago, Polyphony Digital was toying with the idea of ​​a new update. The biggest claim is the seven new carsincluding defendant WHUR LF-A.

We now know that these seven additional cars belong to a much larger update, which is the largest since the launch of Gran Turismo 7.

The creators of the PS5 and PS4 simulator have announced the Spec II update, which introduces version 1.40. of Gran Turismo 7. Get ready for a patch full of new content.

Through its official account, Gran Turismo 7 has detailed some new features of the Spec II update, which will be available starting tomorrow, November 2.

The biggest update for Gran Turismo 7

The PlayStation exclusive simulator will receive its biggest update to date. This is version 1.40. of the title, known as Spec II, which will delight fans of Kazunori Yamauchi’s franchise.

To start, the Spec II update introduces Couch game mode for up to 4 players, in split screen. Of course, it is exclusive to PS5.

Not to mention the new intromuch more detailed and that recreates the spectacular nature of automobile competitions.

Another important novelty is the 7 new carswhich have already been confirmed:

Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi ’68 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ’18 Lexus LFA ’10 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II ’91 NISMO 400R ’95 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) ’22 Tesla Model 3 Performance ’23

Gran Turismo 7 also receives a new circuit located in Canada. Nothing more and nothing less than Lake Louisean impressive snowy circuit that marks the entry into the coldest time of the year.

The update introduces up to 50 new challengeswith master license events, and a renewed progression interface for each pilot.

And that’s not to mention the weekly challenges, where the IA Sophyfor Gran Turismo 7 drivers to test their driving skills.

As icing on the cake, the Spec II update introduces a new effect for photo mode of Gran Turismo 7, which allows for more successful and spectacular snapshots in each race.

Gran Turismo 7 is available exclusively on PS5 and PS4. If you are regular players of the Polyphony simulator, very soon you will be able to download the most gigantic update in the entire history of this installment.