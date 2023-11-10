This Friday,The US Recording Academy revealed the nominations for the Grammy Awards, whose 66th edition will take place on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The Mexican singer Peso Pluma obtained a nomination in the category of best Mexican music album (including Tejano) for its album Génesis. Meanwhile in the category of urban musicalbums “Tomorrow will be nice” by Colombian Karol G and “Saturno” by Puerto Rican Raw Alejandro received nominations.

Peso Pluma’s album will compete in the Mexican Grammy category against the works of female singers such as “La Sánchez”, by Lila Downs; “Hand Embroidery”, by Ana Bárbara; “Motherflower”, by Flor de Toloache, and “Love like in old movies”, by Lupita Infante.

For its part, the urban music category is completed by “Data”, the album by Puerto Rican producer and composer Tainy.

What other artists are nominated at the Grammys?

In the category of best latin pop album The Spanish Pablo Alborán competes with his album “La Cuarta Hoja” and the Colombians Maluma competes with “Don Juan”; Paula Arenas, with “A blind”; AleMor, with “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1”, the Puerto Rican Pedro Capó with “La neta” and the Guatemalan Gaby Moreno, for her album “X Mí (Vol. 1)”.

In turn, the Grammy category best latin rock or alternative album nominated the Argentine rock legend Fito Páez with his album “EADDA9223”, accompanied by the Colombian Juanes and his album “Daily Life”, the Mexican Natalia Lafourcade, with “De Todos Las Flores”; the Puerto Rican Cabra, with his second solo album “Martínez”, and the Colombian duet Diamante Eléctrico, with their work “Leche de Tigre”.

The shortlist of Best Latin Tropica AlbumHe counts among his contenders Omara Portuondo and her album “Vida”; Carlos Vives and his commemorative album of 30 years of career “Escalona had never been recorded like this” and also to Grupo Niche and the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia with their album “Niche Sinfónico”.

The category also has Tony Succar and Mimy Succar, nominated with the album “MIMY & TONY”, and the American singer of Puerto Rican origin Luis Figueroa for “Voy a ti”.

Finally in the category of Best Latin Jazz Album Eliane Elias got nominations, with “Quietude”; Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra, for “My Heart Speaks”; Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band, for “Vox Humana”; Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente, with “Cometa”, and Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo, for “El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2”.

