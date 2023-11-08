Let’s explain to you what exactly is GPTs , a new ChatGPT-based service announced by OpenAI. With it, the company intends to continue standing out in the world of artificial intelligence, giving ChatGPT even more flexibility to adapt it.

In this article, we are going to start by explaining what exactly GPTs is and what it is for, also explaining how it works. And then, we will clarify who will be able to use it, because it is not something for all users.

What is GPTs and what is it for?





GPTs is OpenAI’s name for its system with which to create your own versions of ChatGPT. As you already know, there are many pages that offer you services based on GPT, and now it is the company that created this artificial intelligence that will allow you to create personalized versions.

With this technology, you will be able to combine personalized instructions given by you, and the use of specific ChatGPT skills with the knowledge of AI. As a result, you will be able to create your own version oriented towards a specific purpose for which you want to use it.

For example, you can create a specific ChatGPT to teach you the rules of a board game you want to learn to play. Or you can also create it to create stickers, to help you improve your writing, to do calculations, to teach mathematics to your children or even to help you create stickers.

How to use GPTs

To use GPTs and create your own custom ChatGPT, you will have to start a conversation in the creation section. When you do, you will have to give him instructions to explain what you want to do, give him additional knowledge and tell him what he can do, determining the parameters on which he should focus.

In addition to this, you’re also going to have to specify things you don’t want it to do, such as actions it’s not allowed to perform. And finally, you’ll also have to tell it if it should browse the web for more information, if it will need to analyze some type of data, or if it will need to create images with DALL-E 3.

Ultimately, what you have to do is think about all the features that ChatGPT offers, and tell it which ones to use and the purpose for doing so. With that, you will have a completely personalized ChatGPT to carry out specific actions, your own artificial intelligence bot with the objective for which you need it.

Who can use GPTs

For now, GPTs can only be used by paying users, ChatGPT Plus or ChatGPT Enterprise for Business subscribers. So, even though the service is now available, if you don’t have a paid account it will tell you that you can’t access it when you go to chatgpt.com/create.

