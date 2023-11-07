Let’s explain to you what exactly is GPT-4 Turbo, a new model of GPT-4 released by OpenAI. After the base GPT-4 and launching GPT-4 at 32K, now comes this new model that has a context length of 128K, which takes this artificial intelligence one step ahead.

In order to explain this to you, let’s start by trying to clarify what exactly having a context length of 128K means. Once you know this, we can tell you the implications and main differences of this new model for paying users with the other versions.

What is GPT-4 Turbo 128K

GPT-4 Turbo is an upgraded version of the regular, basic GPT-4. The basis of its technology is the same, it is still the same artificial intelligence that you can find in Bing Chat or in other free GPT-4 solutions. It has been trained in the same way and offers the same functions.

The difference is in the number that comes after its name, in this case 128K. This measures the amount of text it is able to take into account when you write a request with a prompt.

Come on, in short, you can write much longer prompts, since it can take into account much more context than the other versions. However, the way it processes these prompts and the content of your text is the same, since it is still GPT-4.

If you are an average user of artificial intelligence, and you simply log in from time to time to ask for some specific things or make common requests, you may not find any difference between this model and the previous one. If you make a prompt of one or two paragraphs you will not find differences, it will always be the same result.

The difference is in the number of characters you can type at the prompt. Therefore, if you need to make longer and more complex requests in GPT, then you will find that this new version can give you a little more.

Differences from previous versions





The first thing we need to understand is that the length of the text that GPT is able to interpret is measured by tokens, and each token can be equivalent to a word or a phrase. Whether it is equivalent to one or the other depends on the structure of your sentence, but the number of tokens supported by GPT is how long the sentence or prompt you write to it can be.

This is important because the longer, more elaborate and detailed the request you make in the prompt, the more refined the result will be. So you understand, asking a musician for a rock song is not the same as asking a musician for a melodic and sensitive progressive rock song. In this comparison, in the second case we have asked for more details, and the same thing happens with much longer prompts.

To give you an idea, 1,000 tokens are about 750 words approximately, and these are the words that the AI ​​is able to read and take into account when you write a prompt. GPT 3.5 has a context length of 4,096 tokenswhich is the version that uses the free ChatGPT, and this refers to the number of words with which you can compose the prompt.

As for GPT-4 Turbo, we could also call it GPT-4 128K, since it is its most important feature. And this number means that supports more than 128,000 tokens when writing your prompts. This means that you can use much longer prompts, which allows them to be more elaborate, more complex, with more data to take into account and with a greater structure.

This is truly crazy, since you will be able to use many thousands of words when generating your text. And this gives developers more leeway to make their requests.

Another difference is that GPT-4 Turbo can only be used at the API level. This means that it is aimed at developers, who will be able to link this technology in their applications. If they pay for the service, they will be able to send much longer requests to this new GPT-4, and receive better results.

And finally, the other big difference is that GPT-4 Turbo has much more up-to-date datasince it has access to the information that was on the Internet until April 2023. In the previous version, the data reached until September 2021.

Cover image | Levart_Photographer

In Xataka Basics | GPT-4: 31 tricks, functions and things you can ask it to get the most out of artificial intelligence