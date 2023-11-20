November 19, 2023

GP Qatar MotoGP, Jorge Martin furious

Today’s big loser, Spaniard Jorge Martin, is arguing over the outcome of the Qatar GP of the MotoGP World Championship on Sky’s microphones. After the start of the race he immediately lost ground and ended up in the orbit of first Vinales, then Quartararo, then Miller, finally also Bastianini, and in the end the Pramac Ducati rider put the tire supplier in his sights.

“The tire wasn’t working. I couldn’t do much. I was the only one who skidded at the start. I tried to stay calm in the first laps, but I didn’t have the pace to overtake the other riders. It’s a shame that a world championship is decided like this “.

“I don’t think it was resolved on the track with a result. It was something very strange. For me it’s a shame, I say this regardless of who might win”, reiterates Martin, who is looking forward to the Valencia GP, next Sunday and last round of the season, he doesn’t appear confident.

“It’s not the same as arriving 21 points behind. I’m very sorry after a year of struggle. I deserve the title as Francesco, but unfortunately that’s how it went. There are tires that work and don’t work. I’m not saying it was done on purpose, but it doesn’t make sense” concludes Martin.

