The training sessions in Las Vegas so far have been 10 minutes of pure sensation. But will they continue for a while?

it’s off to a good start this weekend. After just 10 minutes the organization had to wave a red flag. Carlos Sainz had driven over a manhole cover, seriously damaging his engine and chassis. Esteban Ocon also did not escape unscathed in his Alpine.

Normally it is a matter of welding the manhole cover shut and driving on again. The big problem, however, is that the entire track is full of such manhole covers and in principle they are all not safe enough. A Formula 1 car must of course be able to drive over it at enormous speed.

So what now? The second free practice should have already started, but that did not happen. The race management has postponed the second free practice.

Postponement of free training in Las Vegas

It remains to be seen whether postponement will also result in adjustment. If we look at the Formula 1 website itself, it has been postponed. Apparently they are looking for another solution.

This is the first time that the drivers will drive in Las Vegas. It was important to get a little feel for the job, which is unknown to everyone.

The solution would be to resume free training in two. And instead of one hour, the drivers and teams get an hour and a half. This can undo some damage, except for Ferrari and Alpine, which have two unusable and damaged chassis.

Two challenges

It does pose two challenges. People then have to work in the middle of the night. Because the earliest they can start is at 2 or 3 am local time with the session, which will then only end an hour and a half later.

The second challenge is that the track must also be opened again. The municipality and hotels only agreed to the Las Vegas GP if the track is open during the day and traffic can use the track: yes, really.

