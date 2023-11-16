Read everything you need to know about the 2023 Las Vegas GP here! Disclaimer: you have to get up early!!!

And once again the viewer is delighted with a completely new Grand Prix. Well, completely new, we will come back to that in a moment. The fact is that there is a new location for the men’s drivers this season.

Before we go through all the ins and outs with you, here is the agenda. NB! It is early! They start at 7am for us on Sunday, but then it’s 10pm there on Saturday night. So there will be racing on Saturday again!

Las Vegas Agenda 2023

Before we go through the preview with you, we first have the agenda for the GP Las Vegas 2023 for you. Please note: it is very early. This means that the drivers usually drive late in the evening. This was done to please us Europeans.

Friday November 17

05:30 – 06:30 | First free practice 09:00 – 10:00 | Second free practice

Saturday November 18th

05:30 – 06:30 | Third free practice 09:00 – 10:00 | Qualification

Sunday November 19th

07:00 – 09:00 | Race

GP Las Vegas

The GP Las Vegas is a completely new race and yet not. There have been more races in the US and even street races, think of the US GP in Phoenix, Arizona. In the git case we are going to Las Vegas, Nevada and we have even been there before. That was the Ceasars Palace Grand Prix, named after the enormous hotel where the race was held. In fact, a lane was marked out in the parking lot of the hotel in question.

In 1981 and 1982 the Caesars Palace GP was held on the temporary street circuit.

The circuit: Las Vegas Strip Circuit

So we go from the parking lot of Caesars Palace to The Strip. The Strip is the name for the street where all the major prestigious hotels and casinos are located. It is a 100% street circuit and therefore does not have much to do with racing. That will certainly make for an interesting race.

What more can we say about it? At the start and finish there is a sharp left bend (1), so we don’t have a run-up like in Mexico here. After the first section of bends, a very long straight stretch follows (which is already sector 1). Then you have sector 2, which is a little more technical.

Speeds will be particularly low between 7, 8 and 9. At turn 12 it may be useful to sacrifice your turn slightly for maximum acceleration: the straight that follows is extremely long. After a small section of bends (14, 15 and 16) there is another straight section.

The track is 6.201 km long, which is very long. 50 laps are completed to reach a distance of 310.05 km.

Caesars GP 1982

The last time the F1 circus was here it was the season finale. It was not yet known who would become world champion. Keke Rosberg (Nico Rosberg’s father) had to finish at least 6th to win the title, which he achieved.

Michele Alboreto won the race, making there 11 different winners that season. Roberg only won 1 race that season (at Dijon), but dropped out very few times and regularly took points and a podium.

The last race in Las Vegas was also the last race with Fittipaldi as a team and Matra as engine supplier. In addition, Ensign (also an F1 team) stopped after that race and Mario Andretti also ended his career here.

GP Las Vegas 2023

What is the position at the start of the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

Unlike the previous race in Vegas, the champion is now known for a long time. But some things are also happening behind Verstappen. The battle for P2 seems to be over, but Alonso (198 points), Norris (195 points) and Sainz (193 points) are close together.

When it comes to the constructors, it is still exciting, if possible. Once again, Red Bull has been champion for a long time, but it is extremely exciting between Mercedes (382 points) and Ferrari (362 points).

Things can also go either way between McLaren (282 points) and Aston Martin (261 points). Even at the back, the teams are still competing for honors (and millions of dollars in prize money).

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

The softest possible compounds, so Hard is C3 (white), Medium is C4 (yellow) and Soft is C5 (red). The tires will not have an extremely hard time. The temperatures are low (we will come back to that later) and it is above all a very fast track. The most important thing is going to be time. The track will become faster with each lap, as is often the case with street circuits.

What strategies are possible for the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

Given the relatively limited wear on the tires, the small number of laps and the extremely high average speeds, it is wisest to stick to a one-stop. Should you choose that? No. It is a street circuit that we have never driven on before, so the chance that a safety car situation will occur seems almost a certainty to us.

Weather forecast GP Las Vegas 2023

Las Vegas is located in the middle of the desert, so you would expect it to be nice and warm. That is not the case, it will actually be one of the coldest races on the calendar. The daytime temperatures are fine, but they do everything at night to please us European viewers:

Friday: slightly cloudy, Dry, 17 degrees, hardly any wind Saturday: slightly cloudy, dry, 15 degrees, wind force 2 from the west Sunday: No clouds, 15 degrees, wind force 2 from the north

Chances for Max Verstappen for the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

The Dutch glutton will also want to win this race. In principle, there is little reason to believe that it is not the case. The Red Bull performs excellently on fast circuits.

Surprise GP of Las Vegas

You can count on Sergio Pérez to perform well here. When it comes to street circuits, he always holds his own. There are also a huge number of fans of the Mexican in these parts. When it comes to the teams behind it, we would say: keep an eye on Williams. They go very well on these types of fast tracks. At Monza they were unlucky with high temperatures and the wrong tires, but it is now also cold. It is not easy to overtake on this track, so Albon on the podium and Sargeant in the points could easily be possible. The low temperatures will also be grist to the mill for McLaren and Mercedes. Ferrari and Alpine will probably have no business here.

What do the betting shops say about the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

Well, three guesses! Verstappen is favourite. The sequence behind it is more interesting. Lando Norris follows fairly close behind, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz and Perez follow.

Where can I follow the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

Besides the fact that you have to get up early, you have to choose HOW you are going to follow the race

Viaplay

For now, Viaplay still owns the rights. You can get a ViaPlay subscription for 15.99 euros per month. This allows you to follow the training, qualifications and race. They also have previews and afterthoughts and some background programs. We are curious how many more Max Verstappen documentaries they can make. It is now clear that leaving your offspring at gas stations creates world champions.

F1TV

If you don’t want another streaming service with a monthly subscription, F1TV is a great option. That will cost you 64.99 euros per year. In addition to the F1 moments during a week, you can also follow all other motorsport of that race weekend (at least on the circuit in question). The before and after videos are also great and there are a lot of background programs. Great.

VPN

If you don’t feel like spending (a lot of) money, but just want to watch the race: go for a VPN. Then you can log in via Luxembourg or Austria to watch RTL Luxembourg or ServusTV respectively.

Streams

If even that is too much trouble, you can virus your computer through various streams. Check out an overview here.

Grand Prix Radio

If Olav Mol misses, you can follow the race and qualifying via Grand Prix Radio. You will automatically receive Jack Plooij.

Prediction GP of Las Vegas 2023

It’s a gamble, of course. Not only because we don’t know the track and layout yet, but also because it is Vegas. Bad joke, huh?

Jaap

Verstappen Pérez Leclerc

Verstappen Pérez Leclerc

Viva Las Vegas. Let's hope the race becomes an unprecedented casino with rain and ice. Otherwise, Max Verstappen will of course win again with two fingers up his nose. Or maybe Perez. After all, if the circuit reminds us of anything, it is mainly Azerbaijan. I'm not going to bet against Max for the win anymore. I think it will be a resounding 1-2 for Red Bull. I expect Ferrari to be the second team this weekend given the layout. If Leclerc manages to keep his tires intact, he will finish third. Although when it is cold Aston Martin can go well again… Anyway, let's stick to the first impression.

Michael

Norris Ricciardo Alonso

Norris Ricciardo Alonso

I always think of a cold Junkyard race in November, like one we just had. Do you stand there for a few hours with your teeth chattering while there is action on the track? Brrrr. Anyway, they will have heaters in those pit boxes for Toto and all the other VIPs. On the track, yes. Perhaps the Red Bulls have to drive too high again and they are off again in terms of pace this Grand Prix. I find it difficult to estimate. I roll the dice and say Lando, Daniel and Fernando.

Wouter

Hamilton

Alonso

Verstappen

Hamilton

Alonso

Verstappen

Just like in Monaco, the city is being renovated considerably for the grand prix. It is understandable that not everyone is happy with that, but let's hope that the race will be spectacular. Tires and tire temperature become an issue, because very surprisingly (for some) it can get quite cold in the desert. Now I also have extensive experience on semi-slicks under cold conditions. Some cars become almost unstoppable with some tires. Interestingly enough, it's hard to predict, so it's going to be an interesting weekend in Las Vegas. I'm betting on the real talents, so it will be Hamilton, Alonso and Verstappen.

Autoblog will in any case report on qualifying and the race.

