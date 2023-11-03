Everything you need to know about the 2023 GP Brazil: what time the race starts, when Pérez will drop out and when we can listen to the Wilhelmus.

The GP Brazil 2023 is the third race of the Triple Header. After Austin and Mexico City we go to Sao Paulo. Brazil and Formula 1 are inextricably linked. Think of Nelson Piquet, Rubens Barrichello, Ricardo Rosset and Felipe Nasr. Oh, and of course we can’t forget Ayrton Senna, as well as Carlos Pace. We will come back to that in a moment.

Agenda GP Brazil 2023

Before we go through everything with you, we first have the timetable for the 2023 GP of Brazil for you!

Friday November 3

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM | Free Training 1 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Qualification (before race)

Saturday November 4

3:00 PM – 3:45 PM | Qualifying (for sprint race) 19:30 – 20:45 | Sprint race

Sunday November 5

18:00 – 20:00 | Race

GP Brazil

As we said: Brazil is inextricably linked to Formula 1 and vice versa. The first Brazilian driver took part as early as 1951: Chico Landi. There was a notable drought in Brazilian F1 drivers in the 1960s, but that was more than made up for in the 1990s with Emerson Fittipaldi, Nelson Piquet and Enrique Bernoldi.

There has only been a Brazilian Grand Prix since 1972. That race at Interlagos was won by the Argentinian Carlos Reutemann (in Argentina having a German surname is bon ton). In 1973 the race also counted towards the championship. Most races were held at Interlagos, but some races were held elsewhere, namely at the Jacarepagua circuit in Rio de Janiero, which is now called the Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet, named after Max Verstappen’s father-in-law.

Oh yes, for convenience we say GP of Brazil, but it is officially the GP of Sao Paulo. Or actually the ‘Formula 1 Heineken Grande Prêmio de São Paulo 2022’.

The circuit: Autodromo Carlos Pace

The circuit is named after Carlos Pace, a driver who unfortunately died much too early. No, not from a car accident, but from a plane crash. It is one of the few courses where you drive counter-clockwise. That seems to be quite difficult for the neck, just ask Jos Verstappen after the 2000 Brazilian GP.

The course has a few things in common with Mexico, which is just behind us. Sao Paulo is located at a high altitude and is also 4.3 kilometers long. Once again we drive 71 laps here! In addition, it is also a job that is located in the city. In this case it is surrounded by several lakes, hence the name Interlagos (literally: between the lakes). It is a short track where engine power comes in handy.

GP Brazil 2022

We look back on last year’s race before looking ahead.

Qualifying GP Brazil 2022

That was a nice one, because none other than Kevin Magnussen took pole. And yes, there were variable weather conditions, but he took pole under his own steam. That means: everyone had to go through wet conditions. It wasn’t like he had the only dry weather lap time before it started pouring down. K-Mag drove a time of 1:11.674. Verstappen was second, Russell at number 3.

Fastest lap GP Brazil 2022

George Russell with a time of 1:13.785 on lap 61.

Race GP Brazil 2022

This was a race where Red Bull could not make a dent in a pack of butter. In the sprint race, Verstappen (P4) and Pérez (P5) were too slow and the Red Bull were also not involved in the main race. George Russell won the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz Jr.

GP Brazil 2023

What is the standings at the start of the 2023 Brazilian GP?

Verstappen is more points ahead of number 2 (Pérez), than number 2 on last number (Nyck de Vries). Hamilton is now 20 points behind Pérez, with only 2 races to go. Or well, two races and a sprint race. There are still some possibilities for Lewis Hamilton. Furthermore, Norris and Leclerc can catch up with Alonso.

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Brazilian GP?

The middle of the compounds. So C2 is hard (white), C3 is medium (yellow) and C4 is soft (red). This applies to both the sprint race and the race.

What strategies are possible for the 2023 Brazilian GP?

In principle, the Brazilian GP is a two-stop race. The front right in particular is having a hard time. You can do a one-stop, but you shouldn’t overload the tires, which is slower. It is also a track where the safety car regularly comes out, so a stopper is a big gamble.

Weather forecast Brazilian GP 2023

This also has to do with the weather, because it can vary greatly.

Friday: Warm (31 degrees), very cloudy, rainy (particularly at the end of the afternoon) and a strong wind. Saturday: slightly cooler (27 degrees), slightly cloudy, dry and a fairly strong northwesterly wind. Sunday: cool (maximum 23 degrees), slightly cloudy, dry and a fairly strong northwesterly wind.

Odds for Kelly Piquet’s friend for the 2023 Brazilian GP

Of the 19 races he hasn’t won three, so every race he doesn’t win is one. But this could definitely be it. Last year Red Bull did not succeed at all here. It is typically a course where a team that is not dominant can strike back. When the Red Bull was still slow, Max was very strong at Interlagos. Despite the fact that he is the favorite, this is precisely the track where Mercedes or Ferrari can strike back. We put our money on Mercedes.

Surprise GP of Brazil 2023

That’s a difficult one, but we’re going for Alpine again. They did well in the last race in Mexico, and the team was also strong here last edition in 2022. They are probably best of the rest, but things sometimes happen on this track, so a jump towards the podium is a possibility.

What do the betting shops say about the 2023 Brazilian GP?

They disagree with us. Yes, about the fact that Max Verstappen is just going to win. Lewis Hamilton is then the favorite, ahead of Lando Norris and George Russell.

Where can I follow the 2023 Brazilian GP?

There are five ways to consume the race. You can even merge some.

VPN

With a VPN you can follow the race while being digitally in another country. So that means that you log in using a VPN in Luxembourg or Austria. Then you can follow the race crystal clear via RTL Luxembourg or ServusTV.

Streams

If you don’t want a crystal clear image, check out this stream stream. Not great, but free.

Viaplay

Viaplay is absolutely not free, because for 15.99 per month you have access to the troubled service. Then you can see films, series and sports that you didn’t know you were missing.

F1TV

Be a man and get an F1TV subscription, because for 64.99 euros per year you can watch all the races. The rest of the programming is also more than worth it. And you can watch everything whenever it suits you.

Grand Prix Radio

You may have found images, but are still looking for suitable sound or Dutch commentators with a bit of passion, inspiration and Jack Plooij. At Grand Prix Radio they have it all. Costs: 2 euros per month..

Prediction GP of Brazil 2023

There are three gentlemen in the editorial office who think they know everything about the sport. In particular, the stubborn Jaap and Wouter are often hilariously wrong, while the modest Michael runs away with the points.

Michael

Hamilton Pérez Sainz Jr.

Someone in the editorial office asked the logical question this week: “how many home races does Verstappen actually have?” Well if you include NL 5! Or something. But hey, maybe it won’t really be a home run until he’s married to Kelly. Just to the point. Lewis is going to catch him this race. Maybe / maybe / right? In any case, I will focus on that in my prediction. Sergio may be number 2 now that he doesn’t like it anymore, now that Horner has said that they only have the “intention” to have him be the 2nd driver next year. Carlos becomes number 3, simply because he has the most positive attitude in the Ferrari team, according to the bench seaters in Huize Ras. So! Michael, wrote the party program for Jesus Lives in Six Days.

Wouter

Verstappen

Hamilton

Sainz Jr

Can he handle the pressure from the in-laws? With Jos as a father, he had a good education to become a top driver, but it was not always the easiest childhood. I think, I don’t really know. I do have extensive experience with mothers-in-law (and fathers) and that gives a completely different pressure. Incomparable. The bodyguards from Mexico don’t help with this. But Max doesn’t crack under pressure, so… Wouter, wrote the BBB party program between recordings of the AB and BNR Podcasts.

Jaap

Hamilton

Norris

Russell

Lil’ Lewis indeed takes the win this weekend. Verstappen finally breaks down with a broken gearbox and Perez mentally retired after Monaco. On the one hand, he has to hope that Red Bull will keep him despite poor performance. On the other hand, he will never get out of this form if he stays at Red Bull. Norris comes second and the recently disappointing Piastri is overtaken by Russell for P3. Ferrari could well take pole again on Saturday. But in the race they are no match for Mercedes, McLaren and Verstappen in the bullie. Jaapiyo, wrote the party program for D66 in 666 evenings.

Autoblog will in any case report on qualifying and the race.

This article GP Brazil 2023: times and what you need to know! first appeared on Ruetir.