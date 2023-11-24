The last race of the season is here! Check everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi GP 2023 here.

We have arrived at the last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi GP. It is that the Imola GP did not take place this season, otherwise we would have had 24 races in one year. So for many Formula 1 employees it is really high time for some vacation.

But before they can enjoy a gin and tonic, it is time for the last race of the year: traditionally the Abu Dhabi GP and that is no different now.

Abu Dhabi GP Agenda 2023

Before we go through all the ins and outs with you, we first have the agenda for you:

Friday November 24th

10:30 – 11:30 | Free Training 1 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM | Free Training 2

Saturday November 25

11:30 – 12:30 | Free Training 3 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Qualification

Sunday November 26

14:00 – 16:00 | Race

GP Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi GP is now a permanent fixture on the Formula 1 calendar. The first race was held in 2009. Since then, the race has almost always been the season finale, except for 2011, 2012 and 2013. The man who has won the most here is Lewis Hamilton, he has triumphed here 5 times, although his last victory was in 2019 was. Since then, it has been Verstappen who wins races here: in 2020 he was ‘allowed’ to win (Mercedes had downsized the engines), but in 2021 there was a bit of resistance from Toto and his associates.

Vettel has also won the race three times in his career. In addition to these three multiple world champions, the Abu Dhabi GP has also been won by single world champions Nico Rosberg (2015) and Kimi Räikkönen (2012). Special: Valtteri Bottas is the only driver to win the Abu Dhabi GP without a world title.

The circuit: Yas Marina

Well, it’s a typical Tilke job. And you can find a lot of that. This means that it is safe, the extremely wide track has a lot of grip and there are sufficient facilities for spectators. However, it is also a bit clinical. What is special is that it runs counterclockwise. It is a track where there are not really many fast turns and twists. There are a few straights with chicanes and a section of right-angled bends. The rear right tires have the hardest time.

Imagecredit: Formula1.com

The circuit is 5.281 km long, so we drive 58 laps to reach a total of 306.183 km. There are several locations where you can overtake, even without DRS something is possible.

GP Abu Dhabi 2022

Before we share all the information with you, let’s take a quick look at last year’s race.

Abu Dhabi GP Qualifying 2022

The tension was palpable. Not so much because of the position in the World Cup, but mainly because Pérez and Leclerc were still together for second place in the World Cup. Verstappen took pole with a time of 1:23.824. Pérez did not get further than 1:24.052 and Leclerc was CLOSE on his heels with 1:24.092.

Fastest lap GP Abu Dhabi 2022

Lando Norris! He put on a fresh set of tires and then set a time of 1:28.391 on lap 44.

Podium GP Abu Dhabi 2022

Everyone wondered whether Verstappen was going to help Checo win. Because despite their struggles, it is of course true that Verstappen became champion in 2021 by Michael Masi, er, Pérez. But hey, it wouldn’t get that far. Pérez’s different strategy (a two-stop against Leclerc’s one-stop) JUST did not work out well. As a result, Leclerc finished ahead of Perez in the race and the World Cup rankings.

GP Abu Dhabi 2023

Everything we already know about the race this weekend is listed below. Thoughtful, huh?

What is the standings at the start of the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP?

The battle for number 1 is long over. In fact, Pérez is number 2 anyway and Hamilton can no longer miss the number 3 position. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any tension.

The battle for P4 is an exciting one: Sainz (200 points), Alonso (also 200) and Norris (195) are close together. An internal battle that is not important, but can produce fireworks, is that between Gasly (62) and Ocon (58). It is, if possible, EVEN more exciting with the teams. Mercedes has 392 points, Ferrari is on 388. There is also still something possible between McLaren (284) and Aston Martin (273).

Which tires will Pirelli bring for the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP?

The softest tires available. This means that C3 is the hard band (white), C4 is the medium band (yellow) and C5 is soft (red).

What strategies are possible at the Abu Dhabi GP 2023?

Actually there are two possibilities. The safest is a one-stop strategy. You then start on the soft tires and continue as long as possible, until laps 15-20. Then you switch to hard and you can finish the race. That’s also what happened last year (when there were also C3, C4 and C5 tires). Another option is to stop a little earlier and then switch to hard. Then you can stop again 20 laps before the finish for mediums or even take the gamble a few laps later for softs.

Weather forecast Abu Dhabi GP 2023

Freezing rain, drizzle and wet snow are terms that you don’t really associate with Abu Dhabi. Not this weekend either:

Friday: Sunny, 28 degrees, no precipitation, wind force 1 Saturday: sunny, 28 degrees, no precipitation, wind force 2 Sunday: sunny, 28 degrees, no precipitation, wind force 2

During the days the wind shifts constantly. Because we drive in a harbour, the amount of inconvenience caused by the wind is not too bad.

Chances for Max Verstappen for the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP

Yes, cat in the box. He has already won 18 races this season, so this one can also be added. After all, he has already won the past three editions. The track also suits the car quite well.

Verrassing GP Abu Dhabi 2023

Abu Dhabi is not very different from Las Vegas. Here too, you put more strain on the tires with braking and acceleration than the high-speed corners. So the Ferraris and Pérez come out well here, although we estimate that the difference is less significant than in the previous race.

What do the betting shops say about the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP

That Verstappen will win. He is once again the absolute top favorite. He is now at 2/7. Norris follows (12) and Perez (14) behind.

Where can I follow the Abu Dhabi GP 2023?

Well, we’re going to tell you!

ViaPlay

With a ViaPlay subscription you can follow everything: all training, qualifying and the race. There are also previews and afterthoughts. Price is 15.99 per month, but then you get series (such as Californication), sports (Bundesliga football) and pub games (darts).

F1TV

You can also take out an F1TV subscription. That will cost you 64.99 euros per year. Then you can learn much more about the race weekends. You can also choose from language and camera images.

VPN

In the Netherlands you can no longer follow Formula 1 via a regular television channel, but this is possible in Luxembourg and Austria. RTL Luxembourg and ServusTV broadcast the race, also online. You can log in to the relevant country via a VPN and follow the race. Handy, right?

Streams

Just like voting with populist parties: we don’t admit it, we all do it. You know it has to come from somewhere for free, and that’s pretty clear with streams. Here we have a bunch of streams for you.

Grand Prix Radio

If you have a picture, but not the right sound, you can opt for Grand Prix Radio, with the old-fashioned pleasant commentary of Olav Mol. Jack Plooij is also there!

Prediction GP Abu Dhabi 2023

This is still an exciting battle, because it is still quite evenly played between the three F1 experts in the editorial office.

Jaap

Hamilton

Norris

Verstappen

And already the last Grand Prix of the year. What a year it has been for Max Verstappen. We will probably never experience this again. And secretly we hope so too. Of course we award Max ten titles. But yes, in the last lap of the last race of the year. Not somewhere in the summer. A bit like two years ago, when Mikey…er Max won masterfully in Abu Dhabi. But this year Mercedes finally gets its revenge. Hamilton wins it and takes an advance on the title he will win next year. Norris finished second again and Max ended the year on the podium with P3. Just like Sjaak Nieuwstad did in 1997. Documented. Jaap, voted for the Party for the Animals.

Wouter

Verstappen Pérez Sainz

I of course hope for just as much spectacle as in 2021, but that is no longer possible. I fear it will be a piece of cake for Max again. He has now shaken off his hangover from the Omnia nightclub, so he is making everyone look bad again. Perez does what he has to do for once and comes second. Because I want him the most, I put friend Carlos at 3. Wouter, voted for Bij1.

Michael

Verstappen Leclerc Pérez

Just rolling a dice in my prediction didn’t work for me in Las Vegas either. This time another boring prediction. The great thing is that with an obvious prediction you can no longer even put Sergio at 2, because he will be passed in the last lap anyway. So Sergio at 3 seems clear to me. Max on 1 and 1 of the Ferrari men on 2. I bet on Charles. Michael, voted for Jesus Lives.

Autoblog will cover the free practices, qualifying and race!

