Loading player

About ten years ago, in October 2013, a photo of a one-year-old baby wearing a hat with monkey ears ended up in many newspapers and website homepages in the United States. Later identified as Whit Whitmel Earley, the child was clinging to the gate of the Washington Zoo: above him a sign announced “The zoo is temporarily closed”. The photo taken by the father was published without the parents’ knowledge on various social networks and then on the major media: the “sad child at the zoo”, as Whit Whitmen Earley was repeatedly called, became the symbol of the effects of the “shutdown”, the partial shutdown of federal government operations. Then, during Barack Obama’s presidency, the shutdown lasted 16 days. Between 2018 and 2019, with Donald Trump as president, it lasted the longest ever, 35 days.

On Wednesday it was avoided, or at least postponed until early February, thanks to a temporary extension of government funding.

The shutdown occurs when at the end of a fiscal year the US government finds itself without a financial law approved by Congress, or rather without the approval of the appropriations of funds (Appropriation bills) for twelve different sectors of activity of government, which thus does not have the authority to spend money on non-essential services. In the event of a total shutdown, the entire public sector other than the police, fire brigade, armed forces, air traffic management and basic infrastructure must stop all activities and leave their employees at home. On the last two occasions, approximately 800,000 of the 2 million federal employees remained temporarily without work or without pay.

The blocking of federal activities is an American peculiarity, it does not happen in any other country in the world. In European and Asian parliamentary systems, the head of government needs parliamentary approval to remain in office: if the budget law does not pass, the government usually falls. In presidential systems other than the United States, the chief executive has the power to finance government activity even without an approved budget.

In the United States, the shutdown is one of the unexpected effects of the division and balance of powers desired by the “founding fathers” who wrote the Constitution and defined the functioning of the state: the action of the executive power depends on the budget laws approved by the legislative power, that is, Congress, and these laws must be signed by the president, who has the right of veto. Things become more complicated in the case of cohabitation, that is, when the president and parliamentary majority do not belong to the same political party, or when Republicans or Democrats each control a chamber of parliament, the House or the Senate.

There have been four shutdowns that lasted more than a day in American history and two occurred in the last decade. The reason is that in recent years collaborations between the two parties have become increasingly rare and difficult. In the past the differences between Democrats and Republicans were limited and a compromise was almost always within reach, today the former have moved to the left, the latter decidedly to the right. Relations are increasingly conflictual and even ensuring the functioning of the state has become a political issue, which is often resolved only after blackmail and negotiations: the more radical and minority components of the parties use the threat of shutdown to try to obtain – almost always without success – political achievements in spite of the majority.

Before 1980, shutdowns did not even exist in the United States, because without a budget governments could continue to spend even on non-essential activities, although they could not start new projects.

In 1980 and 1981 Benjamin Civiletti, the first Italian American to assume the position of Attorney General of the United States (the equivalent of our Minister of Justice), changed things: he published two new interpretations of the Antideficiency Act, a law first approved in 1884 which states that the government cannot sign any contract that is not “fully funded”. Civiletti’s interpretations were more restrictive than in the past and implied the cessation of the activities of government bodies in the absence of a funding law for the following year.

Those interpretations became the norm and since then the absence of an agreement has led to a shutdown, total or partial (in the event that appropriations for one or more of the government’s 12 sectors of activity are approved). The effects of the blockade can be severe, and not just for the many public employees who remain without pay. National parks and monuments are closing, services to war veterans are being cut, offices that provide passports and tourist visas are shut down, safety and cleanliness inspections in restaurants and public places are reduced or stopped.

In 1995, remediation work in over 600 polluted areas was blocked, in 2013 the military structures had to do without almost all civilian personnel. Government employees who remain out of work are also prohibited from checking emails from home, so much so that many government agencies ask for the return of company computers and phones in the event of a shutdown. The cases are many and different, so much so that the plans to manage the blockade of the activities of all the different government agencies are contained in a manual with 51 pages of questions and answers.

The law also defines the sectors that cannot be stopped because they are essential: among these border control, hospital medical care, air traffic control, security, maintenance of electricity networks. Lawmakers and their staffers are placed in the essential categories, as are federal judges: Social services checks continue to be issued and the Treasury Department can continue to pay interest on the debt.

The first two shutdowns occurred shortly apart in the winter between 1995 and 1996. The main protagonists were then President Bill Clinton and the Republican Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich. The conflict was over some medical assistance programs and the financing of some environmental and education projects: the Republicans opposed these programs and voted in Congress on financial laws that did not include the money needed to start them. Clinton vetoed the laws and triggered the shutdown, which lasted a total of 16 days, in two phases. When the situation was resolved, Clinton gained in terms of popularity, while the Republicans were accused by public opinion of having generated an unnecessary crisis.

In 2013 the shutdown was triggered by Republican opposition in the House of Representatives who opposed a budget law that was supposed to finance part of Obamacare, the healthcare reform approved by the Obama administration in 2010: Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Ted Cruz were particularly active in the conflict. the most radical wing of the Republican party, then represented by the Tea Party movement. During those 16 days of shutdown there were a maximum of 850 thousand unpaid state employees, for a total of 6.6 million days of work lost.

In the end the situation was resolved with minimal compromises on the part of the Obama administration: the US newspapers spoke of a “defeat” of the Republicans.

Between December 2018 and January 2019, it was the Democrats who blocked government funding, in which President Donald Trump had asked to include 6 billion dollars intended for the construction of the wall with Mexico to stop the arrival of migrants, perhaps the main of his electoral promises: the block was partial but very long, also due to the Christmas holidays and the change in the parliamentary majority, which became Democratic after the mid-term elections of that November. The deal was made over $1.3 billion in border control funds: the wall was never built.

Many other times, like on Wednesday, the blockade of government activities was avoided by a compromise agreement, called Continuing resolution, a temporary extension of funding which usually resumes previously allocated budgets for a specific period of time (from a few days to 6 months): this solution is increasingly frequent and has been used for 9 of the last 15 financial statements. At the beginning of October, the penultimate of these agreements cost the position of speaker to the Republican Kevin McCarthy, who was disheartened by the most radical minority of his party for having reached an agreement with the Democrats.

The most aggressive elements of both parties seem increasingly willing to run the risk of a shutdown, despite the consequences being very unpopular and the economic costs not negligible. Investment bank Goldman Sachs estimated that each week of shutdown costs 0.2 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), and in 2019 government sources estimated that the entire shutdown cost the economy $3 billion. American.

Although activities stop, the closure is not a saving even for the government’s accounts: many of the employees, even those suspended, receive compensation or payments of arrears of salaries, there are penalties on unpaid interest and lost revenue adds to the costs for entrances to parks, monuments and other federal facilities.