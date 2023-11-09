No, no, speed cameras are certainly not there with the aim of filling the public purse. Last month it emerged that in just a few months, 5 million euros in fines had been issued by the flex flasher, and that only on the A1. According to national traffic officer Achilles Damen, the tons of money are a side issue. The main purpose of flex speed cameras is to make Dutch roads safer. And that works too.

The number of speeding violations on the A1 has increased from 1,200 fines per day to 500 fines since June 29. It is not only the number of receipts that has fallen. “You really see that the speed is going up and people are more attentive because they know they are being monitored,” a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat told RTL News. It also appears that we receive more fines during the weekend than during the week.

Flex flash units catch people more often on weekends

In the first weeks there were an average of 1,000 violations per day from Monday to Friday and 2,000 at the weekend. The average dropped to 300 fines during the week and 1,000 at the weekend. According to the national traffic officer, this is because day trippers are sometimes surprised; you can imagine that people who drive the same route to work every day know where they are.

The success of the portable flash units means that we will be purchasing additional cabinets. We currently have thirty flex flash units, but that should be fifty by the beginning of 2024. This number must then grow to 125 by 2026. It is not known where the new mobile speed cameras will be located. The police look at where people often drive too fast and place a speed camera there. The flex speed cameras are also used during roadworks.