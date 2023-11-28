No extension to the end of the protected electricity and gas market

The end of the protected gas and electricity market will not be extended, but a technical table will be set up at the Mase (Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security) to study transition methods that do not harm families. Ministry sources made this known to Ansa. The end of the protected gas market is set for 10 January 2024, that of the protected electricity market is set for 1 April.

Dl Energia, Pd: “disconcerting”. Tomorrow Schlein-Bersani initiative

“The attitude of this government is truly disconcerting which, on an issue like the market protected, turns a deaf ear and plays buck-passing. We have seen the about-face of Minister Pichetto Fratin who first seems to open up to the need for an extension of the auctions, requested by representatives from across the parliamentary spectrum, then proposes a messy middle ground with only the postponement of the unpacking of the users, possibly until after the European so that the blow doesn’t arrive immediately, and in the end everything is taken back. And not even today in the Council of Ministers did they put the postponement in the energy decree. And therefore, given yet another rubber wall to all our appeals, we call a meeting conference print for Tomorrow morning at 10 at the Nazareno, together with the secretary Elly Schlein, Pierluigi Bersani and Antonio Misiani”. Thus Annalisa Corrado, head of the Environment in the secretariat of the Democratic Party.

