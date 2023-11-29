Suara.com – Rayyanza Malik Ahmad’s birthday hampers are being targeted by netizens. The reason is that with Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina’s wealth being no joke, Rayyanza’s birthday souvenir was considered too simple.

Judging from Kiky Saputri’s upload, the contents of the birthday souvenir bag for the boy who is often called Cipung includes a sports towel, coloring book, crayons, drinking bottle and various kinds of snacks.

The contents of this souvenir have recently been compared to those distributed by Tya Ariesya on the birthday of her son, Muhammad Kanaka Ratinggang, several months ago. Even his TikTok video of preparing souvenirs for Kanaka’s birthday went viral again and was compared to Rayyanza’s.

“I came here because I saw Rayyanza hampers, it turns out that these hampers don’t come in cans,” commented a netizen.

“Well, what do you do? “How come there are so many hampers like Sultan,” wrote another netizen.

“Damn, how many tens of millions are spent on those hampers alone,” said another.

With all the admiration from netizens, what did Tya Ariestya actually share on her child’s birthday?

Judging from her TikTok upload, the first item Tya showed was cookies. “I ordered at Ina Cookies, it looked like snow white, kastengel,” said Tya, quoted on Wednesday (29/11/2023).

“I also prepared this, like a pillow,” said Tya. “There are tents. I don’t know why I always order this Intex brand hamper. “Yesterday it was like pools, now I’m trying the tent.”

Yes, each child will apparently get a set of toy tents which are priced at around IDR 349,000 per piece. But it turns out that’s not the only toy that Kanaka’s birthday guests will get.

“The brand of children’s toys is Toys Addict,” said Tya, adding that toys will be differentiated based on gender. Girls will get cooking toys, while boys will get some kind of toy car.

But the highlight is of course the Jims Honey wallet. “There’s a card here, from Kanaka, it says ‘Thank you Aunty for bringing your child to my birthday’,” said Tya.

The brown wallet was apparently going to be distributed to the mothers of the children invited to Kanaka’s birthday.

Apart from that, Tya also distributed bags designed by Aunt Kanaka. Then there are also thermoses and a set of cleaning equipment, such as disinfectant and hand sanitizer.

Then at the end, Tya also provided a number of clothes. “This is my children’s brand of clothes. So later those who come can choose here, there are t-shirts, the material is really delicious. “If you want to buy it, that’s fine too,” said Tya.

What do you think? Is Rayyanza’s birthday souvenir really inferior to Tya Ariestya’s child’s?