The universe of Gormiti is expanding, as is its franchise: a reboot in form of live-action on the group of young heroes, born from local creatives. The series will be released under the name of Gormiti: The New Era.

The announcement was made directly by Iginio Straffi, film and television producer, but above all founder and president of Rainbow, the well-known production company of animated series and films. In fact, Straffi is also the father of famous shows for children and teenagers like the Winxas well as the Gormiti cartoon of the 2005.

The series sees i classic protagonists reinvented for the international audience and the cast is made up of young and promising actors from the Italian and non-Italian scene.

Gormiti: The New Era will be composed of twenty episodeseveryone filmed in Italyand will be released inautumn 2024. As regards in particular the filming, these will be done at Gengain province of Ancona. The town is extremely suggestive and includes above all the wonderful Frasassi caves.

No further details have been released for now. The hope therefore remains that this version of the Gormiti will also prove to be a success, a necessary revenge after the cancellation of the TV series Fate: The Winx Saga, which lasted only two seasons, despite the co-production and distribution by Netflix.