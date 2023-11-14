El Hormiguero has had the pleasure of welcoming Andy and Lucas to the set. The musical duo has started the program by releasing the sad exclusive that they are separating, and that the next concerts they are going to give will, a priori, be their last.

On this occasion, the artists have decided to give a special surprise to the public by performing a beautiful song live. The voice of the Andalusians with Lucas on guitar has given everyone present goosebumps, who have struggled to hold back tears.

More than 20 years after the release of their first album, the iconic duo has shown that they do not lose their talent. You can’t miss this authentic moment!