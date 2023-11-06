Looks sharp! This villa in Laren with a beautiful garage.

In Dutch places like Laren and Blaricum you don’t have to look far for a villa with a garage. The latter comes in all kinds and flavors. From a spacious basement to an ugly garage. In this case it is a nice garage with two doors. The whole is part of the rest of the house.

Do we need to talk about what’s in the garage? Nice, a 5 Series Touring. But that must be possible better. The villa has an asking price of 3.79 million euros. Then there can be an M5, right?

Not everyone cares about that, as it turns out. The garage looks nice from the outside. A little love inside won’t hurt. Replacing the tiles for a nice sleek floor.

Perhaps a glass wall so that you can look straight from the house to your car? Then of course there must be something more inspiring than an older 5 Series. With all due respect. There is a refrigerator right by the door of the garage. If you crawl out of your nest in the evening for a late night snack, you can always take a look at the proud four-wheeler.

The villa has a spacious driveway with an electrically operated gate. Enough space for several cars in the driveway. Organizing a party and having all your friends park right in front of your villa is no problem at all. Nice.

This equates to almost four million euros. But there’s probably some room for negotiation. You have to come up with the outdoor swimming pool yourself. While most villas have everything from a cinema to a private gym, there is still some work to be done here. You should simply include this story in your bid! Man, I can get started as a purchasing agent in no time. You can view the house virtually on Funda.

