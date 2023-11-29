Google is possibly the most important search engine in the world, to which we must add useful services such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, etc. Due to its prominence, it is likely that a large percentage of Internet users have an account. Of course, they will lose it if they do not comply with this condition.

By mid-2023, Google announced that it will delete some accounts, specifically those that were not used for a certain period. Although it is unknown exactly, it is expected that they will disappear thousands of inactive profiles starting in the next few days.

This security measure will be applied very soon, as the deadline is approaching. This means that users have few hours to save your inactive accounts if you want to keep them. Luckily, the process to recover them is very simple.

Why will Google delete inactive accounts?

In a statement that came this year, the company explained that, despite new technologies and tools that protect users from cyber threats such as scams and spam, inactive accounts are more likely to be compromised.

According to Google, abandoned profiles are at least 10 times less likely to have 2-step verification, so they are more vulnerable than active accounts. Likewise, it stands out that they often use old or reused passwords that are insecure, in addition to receiving fewer security controls from the owners.

Abandoned accounts are more likely to be used by malicious people for spam, phishing scams, and even identity theft. With this in mind, the company updated its downtime policies for Google services, including Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar y Google Photos.

This means that profiles that were not used in the last 2 years Their days are already numbered in case they do not resume activities before the deadline.

Google will remove inactive accounts and their content from Google Workspace

When will Google accounts be deleted and how can you save yours?

Google announced that the new policy has already come into force, but that it will begin to eliminate inactive accounts starting from December 1, 2023. This measure will be applied gradually, meaning that profiles that were created and never used again will be removed first.

The company announced that it will notify users who could be affected by this measure during the period prior to the deletion via email or recovery email. This so that they have enough time to recover their accounts.

Now, how to save accounts that are in danger? Google confirms that the easiest way is to simply log inat least once every 2 years. The system will recognize a profile as active if the following activities are performed:

Read or send an email Use Google Drive Watch a YouTube video Use Google Search Use the “Sign in with Google” feature to sign in to a third-party app or service

The company confirms that these new measures will only be applied in the personal accounts and will not affect the profiles of academic or labor organizations. Likewise, he assures that he currently has no plans to delete accounts with YouTube videos.

This security initiative aims to protect Google users

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

