If you have any abandoned gmail account As luck would have it, you should know that Google is going to take care of removing it shortly. The Mountain View company has proposed to clean up and what it already announced a few months ago is now just three weeks away from being fulfilled. This is what your measurement implies.

They already told us in May

We have to go back a few months to find Google’s warning about this decision. In May, the vice president of product management said the company would begin close the accounts that were not in use in December 2023a deletion that not only involves the Gmail account itself: it also affects Drive, Docs, Meet, Calendar and Photo – keep that in mind.

There is a compelling reason for this. As Kricheli explained well at the time, this measure is designed to curb attacks and security threatsincluding “spam, phishing scams, and account hijacking.”

In case you didn’t know, inactive accounts are more susceptible to this type of attacks, because the company frequently carries out security updates such as two-step or factor authentication to improve account protection and this, of course, is not usually done in those that are abandoned – according to the company’s own estimates. Google users are up to 10 times less likely to use this security tool on an unused account.

The purge will start on December 1 although it will go, of course, in phases, since it is estimated that there are millions of Gmail accounts abandoned to their fate.

What to do to avoid losing your account?

Google must have already sent you a notice to your abandoned account or the one you have configured as a recovery email, but in case you have not seen it and you fear that one of the ones you have will be deleted, you should know that the criteria followed by the signature to keep the account open is that log in at least once every two years to access its services.

The aforementioned access would imply from reading or sending an email to using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video or downloading an app on the Google Play Store, as well as sharing a photo, using Google Search or even using Google Sign in to access your profile from a third-party application or service.

Hay exceptions to this policy. As the firm explains, a Google account will be considered active, even if it has not been used for a period of 2 years, if any of the following conditions occur:

Your account was used to purchase current or ongoing Google products, apps, services, or subscriptions. The account contains a gift card with balance. Your account has a published app or game with active, ongoing subscriptions or active financial transactions associated with them. The account is used to manage an active secondary account with Family Link. Your account was used to purchase a digital item, such as a book or movie.

Falls warned.