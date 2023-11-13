The end is near for many Google accounts. Since mid-May, the company announced that it was in its plans for the end of this year that many accounts that have been inactive for some time will be permanently deleted as part of a “digital cleanup” strategy.

This will begin on December 1, 2023 and this also affects all the information that is stored in the company’s different applications (Gmail, Drive, Meet, Calendar, Docs and Google Photos).

As they explain on their official blog, this decision was made as a measure to combat spam that exists on their platforms because “abandoned accounts are 10 times less likely to have 2-step verification configured,” which causes are more vulnerable and can be hacked to be used in identity theft or as spam vectors.

In addition, this will also help free up a lot of storage space on its servers which, according to reports, host more than 1.5 billion active users around the world.

What do I do to avoid losing my account?

It is almost certain that many of us have two or more accounts for multiple reasons, whether work, organizational issues or simply because we forgot the password and it was easier for us to create a new one.

It may happen that you have not used it for a long time but still have many emails, documents or important information stored in both Gmail and Google Drive. Therefore, if you want to prevent your account from continuing to exist, you must meet a series of requirements.

Luckily, it’s not complicated at all. What you have to do is log in with your user at least once every two years, with that you are already giving indications that it was not abandoned. Additionally, you can take these other actions to show Google that you are still active:

-Send or read an email.

-Use Google Drive.

-Download an application from the Play Store.

-Login to the search engine or a third-party application.

-Upload one or more videos to YouTube.

It’s pretty easy to save your accounts and information from total annihilation. So, if you have free time you can carry out any of these steps and ensure its existence for a long time.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord