Nowadays, you spend a lot of your time connected to the Internet. You use services such as social networks, email, streaming platforms, etc., which generate a large amount of personal data about you.

The information you share online, from names and addresses to phone numbers, can be exposed to hackers, who can take advantage of it to commit fraud or even steal your identity.

Google, aware of the importance of privacy, has introduced the function Results about youa tool designed to alert you when your personal information appears in Google searches.

This newly introduced feature acts as a shield for your online privacy. Alerts you when your name, address, email or any other information about you appears on the website. Below we tell you how to use this function correctly.

How to activate Results about you, the new Google function to protect your privacy

Depositphotos

Access the Results about you page. Click Begin and follow the instructions displayed on the screen. At this point, Google will ask you to add personal information that you want to flag. This can be your full name, address, email, phone number, etc. The tool will begin to do an initial search for your data on the web. Then, you must confirm and select how you want to receive the alerts, either by email or through notifications on your mobile phone through the Google app.

Google

If the tool finds data about you, you can take the opportunity to request that it be removed from Google search. To do this, there are two ways to do it.

The first is through the same function Results about you. You just have to select the option Results to see and check the blue box next to the results you want to delete.

Google

The second option is through the deletion form found in the Google Help Center.

In this case, you will contact Google support staff so you can request that your personal data and all related information be removed from the search.

In addition to activating Google Alerts and its Results About You tool, you can adopt additional tips to protect your information online.

Choose to download a password manager to create and save your secure credentials for all services. Activate two-step verification, install an antivirus on your PC and keep your software updated.