Now Google is much faster when it comes to offering the different beta versions of Android Auto to all users, especially users enrolled in the Insider program, although there is also a way for anyone to try these new features before they reach the stable version.

If a few days ago we told you about the news of Android Auto 10.8, Google has rushed to release the preliminary version of Android Auto 10.9which is now available to Insider program users.

As usual, Google does not release any update notes, so we do not know what new features Android Auto 10.9 may include, although apparently there are none related to features.

In this way, everything seems to indicate that Android Auto 10.9 is focused on correcting errors and various bugs reported by the community in recent weeks.

Even if you are not part of the Insider program, you should not worry, because the only thing you need to try Android Auto 10.9 before your friends is to simply download the APK of this version.

Once you download the Android Auto 10.9 APK, you must enable installation permissions from third-party sources on your Android device, and with this you will be able to try all the new features.

However, since it is a preliminary version, there may be different errors and poor stability, so you must take this into account, although you can return to the current stable version at any time.