Google Maps It is the best navigation application on the market, not only does it allow us to get to our destination in the most efficient way possible, but it also enables us to leave a series of reviews on sites such as restaurants.

But in addition to restaurants, we can also leave reviews on other sites such as stores or even entertainment venues such as cinemas, but Google recently announced measures to avoid fake or meaningless reviews, and among other actions it will no longer let you leave reviews on these places.

The fact that Google Maps receives more than 20 million reviews daily means that many of these reviews can be false or even open the door to the occasional scam.

Google notes that upon detecting any suspicious activity, they will take a series of actions such as removing the content, temporarily disabling new contributions, or even removing the rating feature.

In fact, during elections, Google often restricts the ability to modify details about polling stations to prevent the spread of misinformation.

But with the latest measures, Google will no longer let you post reviews of places like police stations or prisonssince they consider that they are places that people visit without choice.

The implementation of these steps by Google can prevent scams and also protect users.

They are one of those many new features that Google engineers have been including in the Google Maps navigation application.