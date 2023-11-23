Just in time for the holiday season, Google Maps is being renewed with three innovative features which promise to not only improve the browsing experience, but also add a touch of fun and efficiency to our daily trips.

After the recent visual changes that have not been so liked by users, the main of these updates in Google Maps is intended to facilitate movement in the hustle and bustle of big cities and during our trips to unknown places.

Not missing a train, knowing which public transport route is best to use, or filtering whether we prefer to go on foot for a while or the route with fewer transfers will now be possible.

Regarding the next two, Google focuses on the possibility of collaboration and reaction between users to make sharing information easier. This is a complete revolution in Google Maps, which now provides, in addition to design, functionalities and practical information to users like other competing measures such as Waze.

Google Maps adds information about trains

The first notably improves the way we interact with public transportation options. With a focus on rail transit routes, Google Maps can now suggest the most convenient means of transportation.

It will be based on key factors such as estimated time of arrival, the number of transfers and the duration of the trip, and personalization will be a key aspect: users have the option to filter their search, choosing between bus or train, or even opting for routes with shorter walking distance.

BesidesGoogle Maps will provide detailed information on entrances and exits from train stations, minimizing the risk of taking the wrong train. Without a doubt something that will be very useful.

For now, The update will be available in 80 of the world’s largest cities. In their example they cite Madrid, Berlin, Boston, London, New York, Paris, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Google Maps will allow collaborative trip planning

The second update focuses on the collaborative travel planning. Lists in Google Maps can now be shared and commented on with friends.

Imagine that you are organizing a gastronomic tour: you can share your list of the best restaurants, and your friends can vote using emojis to decide the meeting place. This functionality brings a new level of interactivity and convenience to group planning.

Now you can react to photos with emojis in Google Maps

The third and final innovation adds a fun touch to the community interaction on Google Maps. Just like in planning lists, users can react to photos, videos and reviews, and in some cases, create combined reactions using artificial intelligence.

According to Google statements, these new features They will be available for Android and iOS users in the coming weeks. So you won’t have to wait long to find them in the applications.

It is updates on Google Maps They not only promise to improve the way we navigate and plan trips, but also add an element of fun and creativity to the already indispensable Google Maps application.