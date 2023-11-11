The Google Pixels have a well-deserved good reputation, and they are mobile phones that offer long-term updates, stability of the operating system and a good camera, which is more or less all that a good part of Android users need.

That said, they are not usually cheap, although there is an edition that tries to fight in the mid-range or even low-mid range. In this case it would be the Pixel 7a, which AliExpress has also left at a bargain price on the 11th of the 11th, an event during which it temporarily drops to 389 euros.

Not only does it go down, but it also you can apply the code ES50 to buy it even cheaperfor 339 euros, absolutely blowing away all the competition, including many Xiaomi phones that operate in this price range and that cannot compete against a Pixel.

If this code doesn’t work, there are some more modest ones that you can also apply to see if you can save something:

ES15: EUR 15 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 100 ES30: EUR 30 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 200 ES50: EUR 50 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 300 ES100: EUR 100 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 500 D11ES08: EUR 8 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 50 D11ES40: EUR 40 discount on minimum purchase of EUR 250

Unlike other manufacturers, Google phones come with a completely clean version of Android, stripped of applications that overload the operating system, consuming resources unnecessarily.

This not only allows the mobile to work faster in general terms, but also saves energy, and there the Tensor G2 has a lot to say, the processor that Google has developed for its phones and that we have verified is more than outstanding.

Besides, The software processing of the photos is always excellent, giving some surprising results in a mobile phone that barely costs more than 300 euros and competing against mobile phones that cost almost twice as much, without a doubt.

The OLED screen is the icing on the cake, a practically unprecedented panel in this range close to 300 euros, in which it is more or less common to see AMOLED panels even at 120 Hz now.

Free and very fast shipping without surprises

The good news about this offer on the Google Pixel 7a is not only the price, but it also sells it AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain in just 3-5 days without going through customs and without delays.

This makes things much easier since, when sold in Spain, it gives you the three-year warranty that is mandatory for all products sold in our country.

