Google Chromethe most popular browser of the moment, is including a lot of new features recently, but due to the rise of artificial intelligence, we are now going to have even more pronounced changes.

In fact, a few hours ago we told you that Chrome engineers are working on a new advanced section within the browser settings, and that it is based on artificial intelligence.

Well, after discovering this advanced section in the settings for Google Chrome, we now know one of the first options that will be included in it and that you may love.

The first option added to this advanced section of Chrome is the ability to change the browser wallpaper using AI.

This is very interesting, because this new functionality called “expanded theme gallery”, clicking on it will open the customize side panel Chrome which allows advanced wallpaper search actions.

Don’t hurry at the moment, because it is being tested on a small group of users in the Canary channel, but it could be available in a stable version in a version that is released from 2024.

The other functions within the section

In addition to the above, there are also the “compose” and “organize tabs” functions.

On the one hand, the function of write It helps users rephrase text using artificial intelligence.

The other function of organize tabs It allows us to manage the tabs automatically, following certain criteria, to facilitate their organization.

It is likely that in the coming days many more functions covered by artificial intelligence will be discovered that this new advanced section of Google Chrome could include.