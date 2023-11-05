Google Chrome engineers have included a multitude of new features for the browser in 2023, such as a visual redesign of several interface elements, adding dynamic theme support to the tab bar, and also made the user interface more functional.

Now in Chrome 120 They are making a change to ensure that all options and buttons on the screen remain visible, regardless of window size.

A new experimental flag called “responsive toolbar” has just been found for the desktop version of the browser, and when enabled it shows a new icon between the additional three-dot menu and the profile change icon in the upper right corner of the window.

Basically, with this function activated, the shortcut buttons are condensed into a drop-down menu when the size of the browser windows is changed, thus offering a better user experience, not leaving any important buttons hidden.

This is a feature in Chrome 120 that can be made essential for those who multitask on laptops with smaller screens

However, this feature is in the early stages of development, although the experimental flag description suggests it will come to Chrome on Windows, Linux, Mac, and ChromeOS.

It is a way of guaranteeing that our navigation through Google Chrome be as efficient as possible, without losing any visibility, regardless of the size of the window.