Keyboards have become more and more important over time, and today we have a whole world of possibilities to which is now added a most peculiar creation.

This is Google’s GBoard Bar keyboard, an option that stands out for a design in which all keys are in a single row. That arrangement makes the keyboard less than 1.65 m long, but Google says that (if you have good arms) you will locate the key you are looking for faster.

The idea came from Google Japan, whose people were inspired by the Japanese word for “keyboard.” That word is “kii-bou-do,” but for years the industry has focused on the first part, key (kii), but not so much on the second, bar (bou).

The resulting design means that all the keys are in a long row in which the QWERTY layout is followed: the letters are first, followed by the numbers, the function keys and, on the far right, the Enter key.

The proposal has been accompanied by a nice video in which they joke about the possible additional applications of this keyboard, and although the tone is ironic and joking, the truth is that the keyboard can actually be built. In fact, Google has published all the necessary instructions on GitHub, although they warn that “it is not a product officially supported by Google.”

It is curious that Google has published something like this without an ‘April Fools’ Day’—the day of the Holy Innocents in the United States—, but this is certainly a nice nod that recalls the early days of this giant, when its tone It was more relaxed and these types of crazy ideas were more frequent.

