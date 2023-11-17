Google has set out to completely transform the future of music creation. A plan that might sound pretentious, but of which I am more than convinced having seen (and heard) the evidence it has on how its artificial intelligence is capable of creating art.

The company just announced Lyria through Google DeepMind, its most advanced AI music generation model to date. For now, you’ll introduce it through two main tools: Dream Track and a Music AI Tools lab.

Lyria is Google’s new model for generating music through AI. It goes far beyond what we can currently test in Google’s experiment lab. MusicLM, presented a few months ago, was a musical “ChatGPT” in which, after entering a prompt, the song was generated.

The first taste of Lyria’s potential will come through YouTube Shorts, with the Dream Track tool. Through it, as in MusicLM, we will have to enter the prompt. The main difference is that, in this case, they have established alliances with artists like Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Sia, T-Pain, Troye Sivan and Papoose. They will be the ones who “sing” the songs with the prompt that we enter.

Beyond this curious and powerful tool, the most spectacular thing comes Music AI Tools, a simply brutal music creation interface, according to what we have seen in Google samples. These tools are capable of converting a hum into an orchestral melody or any instrument we want.

We can follow the process in reverse, changing the chords of a MIDI keyboard into a vocal chorus, or converting a few seconds of beatboxing into a drum loop for an instrumental. Basically, creating complex musical compositions through any tool we have at hand, be it vocal or instrumental.

At the moment, the tools are not active in AI Lab nor is Dream Track available in Spain through Shorts, although in the coming weeks we should start to see them implemented.

