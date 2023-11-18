Amazon did not want to wait until the 24th to launch its Black Friday 2023 offers, which should start on that same day, but which are nevertheless already in its store, all, or practically all, except for the flash ones that will appear little by little this week.

If you were thinking of buying a cell phone and you passed by 11 on 11, there are quite a few phones at very good prices on Amazonespecially if you can afford to spend a pinch of, say, 500 euros, which is what the Pixel 7 costs right now, and in all its colors.

This Google mobile is, as a result of the reduction that we mentioned, the best mid-range in quality-price without a doubt, with important rivals, yes, but if what you are looking for is the Android experience as it should be, it is the Pixel the cell phones you should buy.

Features and specifications of the Pixel 7: Google’s new mobile for 2022 with the purest version of Android and a camera that, once again, is positioned among the best on the market.

The main advantage over other manufacturers is that Google is simply the one who makes Android, so it does not need to add extra processes or applications that end up overloading and making the mobile work slow. The essential applications and processes come and nothing more.

That makes The Pixel 7, like its other siblings, runs much faster than other phones with the same processor and RAM would.although it must be said that Google’s Tensor G2 is a more than outstanding chip.

Not only is the experience seamless, but it also has Full HD+ OLED screen, fast charging, wireless charging and a camera like few otherscapable of squeezing out any circumstance, with high light or low light, with or without portrait.

The best Black Friday deals

If you don’t know what to buy this Black Friday, we’ll help you by collecting the best deals.

See list

As if all this were not enough, we must add that it comes with a free trial of Google One, the Google suite that includes storage in Drive or the VPN from the same company, among other things, as well as storage in Photos, which no longer exists. It’s free like it was before.

Of course it has 5G and WiFi 6, two elements that are already absolutely essential in 2023 and that will provide you with the best connection speed anywhere in the world, inside or outside the home.

Shipping within 24 hours and availability in various colors

Shipping is, as is the case with all orders over 35 euros on Amazon, completely free. If you also have a Prime account, things also improve, since delivery is accelerated to just 24 hours in the best of cases, although it depends on where you live, of course.

It is available for 499 euros in all its colors, so you can easily choose which one seems most attractive to you.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here