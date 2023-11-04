Nowadays it is practically essential to have a password manager, and one of the most recommended is the one from Google, which you have through the Chrome browser, or in the dedicated application that you can download.

Specifically, users of the Android application of the google password manager You are in luck, because those from Mountain View are working on a new redesign of the interface that practically changes it completely.

Basically with this redesign, the home screen is divided into three tabs contained in a new navigation bar, and we tell you exactly what it consists of.

In this way, the layout you currently have available will change to a new visualization based on three tabs. Specifically, we will find individual tabs for “passwords”, “review” and “configuration”.

These three tabs will be located in the navigation bar at the bottom that divides the current home screen.

It also appears to change the search bar and the add password option to some sort of visual change that hasn’t been specified.

With these changes, basically what Google intends is to bring the application of password manager a Material Design 3.

This is a very interesting change, because Google has practically not updated its password manager in Android for quite some time, unlike its desktop version which has been renewed.

For example, in February Google’s password manager got enhanced improvements on desktop, offering users the ability to use their biometric data to log in.

You have to go back quite a bit for the last change to Google’s password manager on Android since they included an option to add a note for passwords, and apart from that, little else.