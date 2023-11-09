The Core Web Vitals initiative has allowed most websites to load quickly, which obviously makes it easier for users to access information quickly and directly, and Google wanted to show off this.

However, in a latest entry on the chromium blog, those from Mountain View remember that in 2020 they presented Core Web Vitalsa series of essential quality signals for web pages to guarantee a better user experience.

In fact, they comment that since its original announcement, today over 40% of sites exceed all Core Web Vitals metricsthus generating pages that load and respond quickly.

According to their data, they say that the average page load in Chrome is now 166 ms faster.

On the other hand, they add that so far in 2023, this initiative has saved users over 10,000 years of waiting while their favorite web pages load and more than 1,200 years of waiting while websites respond to user input.

Basically the chromium article focuses on the different responses of web pages based on the parameters taken into account in Core Web Vitals.

Core Web Vitals Achievements in Chrome

In fact, they name some Core Web Vitals achievements in Chromeas the backward or forward cachewhich will improve the browsing experience, since it allows instant navigation forward or backward.

They also talk about the pre-render which makes websites load instantly by rendering them before the user visits them.

Also the issue of background tabsmany remaining inactive if the user does not go to them within a certain time, but being able to open them at any time and loading practically instantly.

Google intends to improve the parameters of Core Web Vitals over the next few years, in a way to make it easier for the user to navigate the web, especially in the Chrome browser.