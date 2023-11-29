The Google Chrome browser has been updated today. Plugs dangerous zero-day exploitso we must update Chrome as quickly as possible, in manual mode.

A zero-day vulnerability is a security hole that has been open for a while, and cybercriminals can use it to introduce malicious code, such as a virus, or spyware, through an exploit.

When it is discovered, those responsible try to cover it as soon as possible, with a patch or application update. This is what has happened with Google Chrome.

How to update Chrome to cover the zero-day exploit

As Chrome explains on his blog, the zero-day vulnerability is called CVE-2023-6345and is also collected by Incibe, the National Cybersecurity Institute.

In the same document, he also confirms that there is an exploitthat is, a way for cybercriminals to exploit that hole.

To solve this, you must update Chrome to version 119.0.6045.199 on Linux or Mac, and to 119.0.6045.199/.200 on Windows.

As a rule, the browser updates automatically, but it usually takes several days after the patch is available. And that’s a danger in the case of a zero-day vulnerability. So you have to update manually.

The process is simple. Simply enter the three-dot menu, which is the upper right corner of the browser, and access Help. Then to Google Chrome Information. There you will see the current version, and it will be updated instantly if there is a new version:

You will have to restart the browser to apply the patch. You just have to close it, and open it again. Go back to Chrome Info to verify that the version number has been updated.

Zero-day exploits are dangerous. Cybercriminals can steal accounts or introduce a Trojan or spyware. Update all the Chrome browsers you use right now, on different devices, to close this security hole.