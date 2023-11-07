After Apple’s victory in 9 of the 10 cases against Epic Games, the Fortnite developer now faces Google in court.

The video game industry is not always a peaceful place. In the sector, legal battles also abound, and you surely remember the controversy that surrounds Fortnite in its versions for mobile devices, with Apple and Google as protagonists.

Maybe you don’t remember, so let’s refresh the case. It all started in 2020, when Epic Games implemented a new measure related to Fortnite micropayments.

On both iOS and Android, players had to buy V-Bucks (the game’s virtual currency) without ”going through” the 30% cut that both companies impose in their digital stores.

In the case of Google, the corporation removed Fortnite from the Google Play Store, alleging that the contract signed between both parties had been breached. Epic did not hesitate to classify this action as a “monopolistic measure.”

The same thing happened with Apple. However, the trial between Apple and Epic, held in 2021, ruled in favor of Apple on 9 of the 10 counts. The only discordant point was the restrictions that Apple applies on external links to its platform.

Google vs Epic: the (judicial) fight continues

Two years have passed since Apple ”won” the lawsuit against Epic Games. Now it’s Google’s turn, and the company hopes to achieve a similar result (via GamesIndustry).

Epic Games, developer of Fortnite, argues that Google (like Apple) restricts the free market, since players can buy V-Bucks outside of the Play Store, but The influence of Google’s digital store is enormous (and more accessible).

For its part, Google assures that Epic’s commitment appears in the contractas well as the acceptance of the 30% cut of the income obtained for each micropayment in the Google Play Store.

This is what he said vice president of government affairs at Google:

”Epic’s claims are baseless. Android allows developers to distribute through multiple app stores or directly to users over the web.

Key figures are expected to testify at the trial, such as Tim Sweeney (CEO de Epic) o Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO).

The outcome of the trial is uncertain. In the case of Apple, it was clear that iOS is more restrictive when it comes to allowing third-party downloads or purchases to the ecosystem, while Google and the Android system allow greater freedom of action.

Be that as it may, today, November 6, 2023, The trial between Google and Epic Games begins. Meanwhile, Fortnite is experiencing a second youth with its ”fifth season” of Chapter 4, known as Fortnite OG, which recovers the map from the first version of the Battle Royale.