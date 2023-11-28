According to the American website “Axios”, “abandoned” accounts are at least ten times less vulnerable than active accounts to security measures such as two-step verification.

“Once an account is compromised, it can be used for anything from identity theft to transmitting unwanted or even malicious content,” Google said.

She added: “As of Friday, accounts may be deleted, along with their content and data, if they are not used within a period of two years.”

Before deleting the account, Google will send notifications to the account email and recovery email, if one exists.