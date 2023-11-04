One of the most used applications on our mobile devices is the weather appan application that can end up making us change our plans.

Surely it has happened to you at some point that you have trusted the Google application when it came to knowing what the weather was going to be like in the next few hours, having a final result that was nothing like the initial forecast.

Google knows that both its weather application and the data provided by large meteorological companies are not exactly accurate, and the weather can change in just a few minutes, destroying previous forecasts.

There are a multitude of variables that can be brought into play in the forecasts in order to offer a Weather forecast for the next few hours, and artificial intelligence can now help in this regard.

And Google has just released the new MetNet-3 model which, unlike the previous ones, is supported by the most cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and which allows it to offer a more accurate weather forecast in the next 12 hours. and with constant updates of just two minutes.

Since Google knows that offering accurate long-term weather forecasts is impossible, they are more focused on offering the most accurate forecasts possible in short periods of time: in the next 24 hours.

This new generational model of its previous system, now supported by artificial intelligence, takes into account more parameters such as surface temperature or wind speed.

Furthermore, Google also relies on data from its own weather stations, and obviously from the artificial intelligence so that it can offer us the most accurate weather app on our devices.