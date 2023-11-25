Google Chrome It is the most popular and possibly complete browser on the market, and this is thanks to the enormous number of options we have both to customize it and to ensure our privacy.

And the latest preview version of Google Chrome has revealed the existence of a new section called “advanced” that is within the configuration page.

Thanks to this new advanced section of Chrome we will have more control over the browsing experience where we will be able to activate or deactivate certain functions, among which are the “compose” functions based on artificial intelligence and “organize tabs”.

On the one hand we have the writing function that uses artificial intelligence to help us rewrite texts.

This is very interesting, since thanks to the write function you can summarize long texts that you are reading on the web, or even reformulate or rewrite them to make them more concise or even change their tone.

On the other hand, we would also be given the opportunity to reformulate the texts to make them much more creative, even turning them into a poem or a piece of music, and all thanks to artificial intelligence.

The other function that we can access in this new advanced configuration section of Chrome is to organize tabswhich will allow us to keep all our tabs organized efficiently.

Thanks to the tab organizing function we will be able to group the tabs automatically following a series of criteria, such as organizing them by topic, by urgency or whatever.

At the moment this advanced section in Chrome is under development, and could be available in a stable version throughout 2024.