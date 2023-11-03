The storms give no respite to the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. Although the worst of Ciarán has already passed for Spain, the arrival of Domingos, the fifth storm of the season, is imminent. Meteorologists still do not see the end of the train of storms whose head reached us yesterday.

New temporary. Sundays will predictably bring us a situation similar to that experienced with Ciarán: lots of wind, considerable rainfall (although less than that brought by previous storms) and a reduction in the snow level.

This implies that the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, extended its special warning for adverse phenomena until Sunday, the 5th, to update it to the new situation. During the remainder of the day and the weekend the agency will maintain orange and red alerts for coastal risks along the entire Cantabrian coast.

In addition, coastal risk warnings will also extend to the Balearic Islands and various areas of the Mediterranean coast, particularly throughout Saturday the 4th. In the interior, numerous areas of the northern third and the plateau will also be on alert due to the wind.

No water for the Mediterranean. History could repeat itself with Domingos and the region most in need of rain would once again be more or less exempt from the effects of this storm. Although the wind and coastal risks could be noticeable in some areas of the east of the peninsula, the rains seem to be limited to the center and north.

Bad news for a region on the verge of an extreme situation, the only one that has not been part of an autumn with rainfall higher than what has been usual in recent decades. Where rainfall will be intense will be, again, in Galicia.

A corridor of storms. As explained by the physicist and popularizer JJ González Alemán, he explained through his twitter accountthis succession of storms could be a phenomenon directly related to something we saw happen almost a month ago, the weakening of the Atlantic anticyclone and the appearance of a “corridor” for storms.

Meteorologists like Francisco Martín León also speak of an Atlantic “squall factory,” operating at full capacity these weeks. This factory would be fueled by various factors such as a “very intense” polar jet, the activity of the Atlantic in terms of the presence of storms, high sea temperatures, and the presence of atmospheric rivers.

Ciarán tours Europe. And all this while Ciarán continues to make his way eastwards, already entering Europe. His passage through the peninsula left one person dead and maximum gusts of up to 132 km/h, reached in Valdezcaray, La Rioja.

The center of the Storm, however, has moved to higher latitudes, so it can be considered that Spain has been spared some of the worst consequences of Ciarán. An example of this is the maximum gusts reached these days: 207 km/h, considerably higher than those seen on the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

Counting the woman who died in Madrid, there are seven fatalities that Ciarán has left in Europe according to France 24.

