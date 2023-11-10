Amazon has its own operating system almost ready for Fire TV and other devices, according to internal sources. This new development, known internally as Vega, could begin to be deployed next year, as an alternative to the AOSP-based software that Amazon devices currently have.

According to the source, Amazon has been working on this solution for years, being in talks with chip manufacturers since 2018. Efforts to finalize the operating system have left little evidence about its own existence.

Recently, supposed Amazon employees wrote on an anonymous forum that they were building a competing operating system of iOS and Android “for all IoT devices.”

It is explained from the same forum that “most of the development of the operating system has already been done” and that efforts are now focused on improving the SDK (the developer kit).

During the last year, job offers have also been opened at Amazon in which it was indicated that they were working on “a next-generation operating system for Smart Home, automotive and other Amazon Devices product lines.”

Regarding the implementation of Vega, it is expected to reach Fire TV products, but also tablets (which use an Android fork under the name Fire OS) and Echo Show products. Being based on Android has allowed Amazon to ensure that compatible applications do not require as much effort, although from the beginning the proposal was its own, with an Amazon application store.

The new operating system, according to the information available, It will not be based on Android. As manufacturers like Vivo have done, a system based on React is expected, with its own ecosystem of applications.

