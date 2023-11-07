The Simpsons, a series created by Matt Groening, says goodbye to one of its iconic gestures. And during the third episode of season 35 it became clear that Homer will stop strangling Bart.

Without a doubt, one of the emblematic scenes of the animation occurred between father and son, when Homer used the phrase “little demon” to reprimand the character after committing some mischief. However, this gesture was criticized for encouraging violence in the family nucleus. Thus, the producers of the cartoon have decided to eliminate it after 754 episodes, generating surprise among fans.

Watching Homer strangle his son was a source of laughter when the series was released, but times have changed. In the episode “McMansion & Wife”, The Simpsons’ father He made clear the reasons why he will no longer hang his son. In the third episode of season 35 there is a scene where a family moves into the neighborhood. Homer and Marge welcome Tyler, the new tenant, who shakes their hands.

Immediately, the neighbor tells Homer that he has a lot of strength in his hand and the leader of the Simpson family responds “See, Marge? Strangling the kid (Bart) was worth it… Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. The time has changed“. In this way it became clear that The Simpsons fans will no longer see the distinctive gesture in the fights between Homer and Bart. Needless to say, the wink became an emblem since the series premiered in 1989.

Although the elimination of said scene in the episode “Mansion & Wife” became evident, the reality is that since season 32, fewer and fewer references to violence between parents and children appeared. The last time the popular character reprimanded Bart Simpson by choking him It occurred in the episode “The Winter of Our Monetized Content” of season 31, from then on it became less frequent in family discussions.

FS

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions