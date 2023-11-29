The Cyberpunk 2077 cycle came to an end with the launch of Phantom Liberty, an expansion and last relevant update for the ill-fated game that achieved, in the end, redemption. Now, CD Projekt RED’s efforts will focus on the franchise that brought them to the top: The Witcher.

The end of the Cyberpunk 2077 cycle will greatly benefit the new The Witcher

The Witcher: Project Polaris is CD Projekt RED’s priority

According to the recent financial report of CD Projekt, after the successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, priorities in the development teams have changed. The end of Cyberpunk 2077 means that most of the creatives have moved from this project to the new installment of The Witcher, which will begin a new saga that becomes the primary objective of the studio, leaving the rest for other projects that will receive greater attention progressively.

What are the projects that CD Projekt RED is working on?

CD Projekt RED projects – Image: Benji-Sales on Twitter | x

CD Projekt RED shared this graph (via Beni-Sales on Twitter | X) showing the progressive changes that have occurred in the projects that are currently in development. As can be seen, the creatives in charge of Cyberpunk 2077 became part of the team that develops the new installment of The Witcher, which has the code name Polaris.

In red we have Sirius, the code name given to the development of this title inspired by The Witcher that is created by the North American studio The Molasses Flood. In this case, the reduction of developers could be considered as an upcoming release, but the reality is that last March the reevaluation of this project was made official because the progress that was being made did not convince the studio leaders, so it has changed as soon as at its scale. Even so, it remains the second game in development.

Lastly, the rest of the CDPR workers are shown to be focused on the future of GWENT and a category titled “other projects” where you can find what’s next for The Witcher and the future of Cyberpunk 2077, although that’s a long way off. .

