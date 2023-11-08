Il tubular steel frame (35 mm diameter tubes) with diamond structure is unchanged in layout compared to that of the CB500X. The full weight of the NX500 is 196 kg, three kg less than the CB500X. The weight distribution is 48.7/51.3%, with a wheelbase of 1,455 mm, steering head rake of 27.5° and trail of 108 mm. The saddle is located 830 mm from the ground.

The fork is a Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork – Big Piston) with 41 mm upside down legs, with division of the hydraulic damping and springing functions one per leg. Wheel travel is 135 mm (fork travel 150 mm). The monoshock, equipped with 5-position spring preload adjustment, is fixed to the swingarm with Pro-Link linkage; the wheel travel is 135 mm (piston stroke 60 mm). The driver’s footrests are made of aluminium, with rubber covering.

The swingarm has 2mm thick arm walls and uses a box-type transverse member.

The braking system can count on a double 296 mm front disc with 4-piston radial-mount Nissin calipers and, at the rear, a 240 mm disc gripped by a single-piston caliper.

The new 5-spoke Y-shaped aluminum wheels have made it possible to reduce the weight by 800 g on the front and 700 g on the rear; they are fitted with 110/80-R19 tires at the front and 160/60-R17 at the rear.

The technical data sheet speaks of overall dimensions equal to (LxWxH) 2,165 x 830 x 1,415 mm, with a height from the ground of 180 mm. The fuel tank has a capacity of 17.5 litres.