We don’t know about you, but we have secretly been saying goodbye to the TT for a few years now. There have been rumors for years that Audi would pull the plug on its compact sports coupe, and especially recently we have seen a number of special editions that are strongly reminiscent of farewell numbers. Yet behind the scenes, the Germans continued to produce the TT… Until now.

Towards an electric successor?

Audi has shared a picture on its social media and look away, sensitive reader, because it is not good news. In the photo we see the very last Audi TT rolling off the production line at the Hungarian factory in Györ, and that is a handsome TTS with a 2.0-liter engine and quattro all-wheel drive. For the occasion, it is accompanied by a few examples from previous generations. Also on display is the concept car that started it all in 1995, three years before mass production would start on February 18, 1998. Almost 26 years later it is the end of the story for the TT, after all 662,762 units.

However, somewhere in this sad farewell there is also a bright spot, or at least if you believe in gossip. It is not entirely certain whether we will see the TT name again, but Audi has already indicated that the spirit of the model would live on in the form of an electric newcomer. The Germans are working on a specific derivative of their new SSP platform for sporty EVs, and there is a chance that both the – also pensionable – R8 and the TT will follow suit. However, we don’t know yet when that would happen, so in any case we will have to do without the Audi TT for a while.