If you usually buy games in digital format you have to take a look at the 512 GB SanDisk Ultra. This microSD is a bestseller and is on sale.

The 512GB SanDisk Ultra is ideal for expanding the storage of your smartphone, tablet or any other device that has a microSD card slot

If you want to expand the storage capacity of your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck or other device and are looking for a high-capacity microSD, there is one of these cards on sale on Amazon right now that It has a very tempting price, and it is none other than the 512 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC. We could say that it is one of the best options on the market if we take into account the quality-price ratio.

The 512 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC has a recommended price of 44.99 euros on the Western Digital website, but now you can get it for only 33.99 euros on Amazon. That is to say, you save 11 euroswhich means a 24% discount. We don’t know how long this offer will last, so if you’re interested, don’t think too long and take advantage of this opportunity.

Get the 512 GB SanDisk Ultra for 33.99 euros on Amazon

with this card You will not have space problems when installing your favorite Nintendo Switch games. By the way, it is also a very interesting option if you have the Steam Deck. In terms of performance, it has a transfer speed of up to 150 MB/s, so it is quite fast. The latter is very important, especially if you install games that have many loading screens.

To use this microSD or any other on the Nintendo console first you have to format it. This is very easy. In the HOME menu you have to select Console Settings and then in the left menu select Console. Next, in the options menu on the right, look for Format Options and select Format microSD card. Once this is done you can use the card.

There are many microSD cards and they are cheap, but you have to take into account the speed and reliability, so it is best to opt for one from Samsung, SanDisk or another recognized brand. Right now the 512 GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC is one of the best options for less than 35 euros, so you cannot miss this opportunity if you were planning to buy one of these cards and were waiting for an interesting offer. Finally, say that it has more than 39,000 reviewswith the majority of reviews being positive, hence it has an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Therefore, it is a highly recommended card.

