The last 5G coverage expansion that Yoigo has carried out has allowed the operator to confirm that it already has a presence in all the provinces of Spain. Not only that, but it has also considerably increased its coverage of populations, something it will continue to do in the coming months.

The MásMóvil Group is celebrating the latest figures it has presented regarding the coverage that Yoigo is offering in the country. Not in vain they already cover with 77% of the population has 5G networks from Spain. Thanks to this, they guarantee to end the current year 2023 on a very positive note and looking to the immediate future with plans to expand their coverage in more locations.

Presence in more than 2,000 towns

Ensuring that they can offer the best mobile connection service to their users is one of the main priorities that Yoigo has to continue improving your coverage in Spain. They are satisfied because they have already managed to cover all of the Spanish provinces, but now they aspire to continue increasing their presence in more and more locations.

In any case, it can be seen that they are on the right path. At this time they confirm that their 5G network, thanks to the 151 municipalities that have been added in the last period, can now be used in 2,217 towns. With all 52 provinces covered and more and more people able to contract their 5G lines, they will now strive to continue forward with equally positive results.

Helping users enjoy 5G

In addition to reinforcing its presence in more and more corners of the country, what Yoigo is also trying to do is make the user experience better. satisfactory at all levels. To do this, they have thought about trying to support the public when making the leap to this faster and more reliable communication network. They have done it in several ways, but the most notable has been by launching promotions that aim to enable Yoigo customers to get mobile phones with 5G support starting at zero euros.

The operator says that they were the first to provide this advantage to users and continue to promote the opportunity to get free 5G mobiles or cheaper so that users benefit from the availability of their new networks. At the end of the day, the operator takes into account that, by making this high level of investment in increasing the coverage of its 5G services, what it needs is for users to use them and take advantage of them. To this end, some of the mobile phones that they have been offering in this type of promotion that we are discussing include terminals from important brands, such as Samsung or Xiaomi. Each mobile is obtained by fulfilling certain conditions, such as a specific period of stay or the payment of a previously indicated amount as a final payment.

As we said, Yoigo’s idea is to continue increasing 5G coverage to more locations. With the more than 2,000 that they are already covering, they are about a share of 80%, so they don’t have that long of a way to reach the desired 100% record. By offering the 5G service, they ensure their customers can enjoy higher download speeds, lower latency levels, better image quality in the playback of multimedia content and, in general, greater stability and fewer connection problems.

In these times when our lives involve watching movies and series in streaming and in a day-to-day life in which we increasingly connect to more demanding online services, having good 5G coverage becomes essential.