You read that right, something is getting cheaper. And that applies to the average used car. It has become much cheaper.

It’s a new month again, so that means looking at the figures for the month before. And today we again have the figures about the price of the average used car in the Netherlands.

And as the title probably already gave away; an average used car has become a lot cheaper. In fact, it saves quite a bit of money compared to the price of a second-hand car at the beginning of this year. You can refuel almost 5 times…

Average used cars are becoming cheaper again

Because compared to the beginning of this year, a used car is on average 500 euros cheaper. Or less expensive. And that is a trend, because the price keeps dropping. At the beginning of this year, a second-hand one cost you an average of €24,519 and in October that was €24,097. This is evident from figures from AutScout24 and they should know.

Compared to a year ago, the price of a used car is still higher, which was €23,403 at the time. Prices then started to rise sharply, until a decline started in March. Which continues to this day.

And then we also have a nice list for you of the most popular occasions of the past month. Arranged by combustion engines and electric. Is there something you happened to buy?

Anyway. With a bit of luck, the price for an average used car will drop to a reasonable 15,000 euros next year. Or something along those lines. Isn’t it just fun for us as used car buyers?

This article Good news, the average used car is becoming cheaper again first appeared on Ruetir.