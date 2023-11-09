Extraction

After the success of the first two installments, we are already waiting for them to make Extraction 3 and now we have great news.

News of Extraction 3’s development generated a lot of buzz during the Netflix TUDUM fan event earlier this year. With Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as Tyler Rake and director Sam Hargrave ready to take us on another intense adventure, fans of the franchise couldn’t wait for more action. However, a series of obstacles, including a prolonged Hollywood strike, cast shadows of uncertainty over the fate of this exciting saga.

Now, during the grand reopening of the American Cinematheque at Hollywood’s iconic Egyptian Theatre, producer Scott Stuber shared his thoughts on the creative process behind Extraction 3 and revealed that everything is moving forward, although they are waiting for the right script. Which is great news, because this makes it clear that they put the quality of the story before everything.

These are his words.

“You know, you have to find the right thing. I think the second one was very good because it was emotional and complex. It reminds me a little of when I worked on the Bourne movies. Tony Gilroy did a really good job in the second one of making it emotional and triggering that kind of trigger around Franka Potente’s death. So this one had the same kind of family background around Chris Hemsworth’s motivation. Bringing Idris Elba into the franchise was an interesting way to evolve it. So we are waiting for the script and working hard, but the aspiration to recover it would be great. I mean, what those guys have done has been really great in that franchise.” Scott Stuber said.

