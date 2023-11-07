Never has a technological advance like in this case artificial intelligence worried workers in some specific sectors so much, because although on many occasions it has been commented that the advance in IA It may even offer new jobs, perhaps it may also eliminate others.

Now a new study seeks to answer this question and to do so they carried out a field investigation among workers from some sectors and others taking into account age and time in the company.

“We were surprised by what we found in the study. “Different dimensions of work experience have different interactions with AI and play unique roles in human-AI teaming,” says Weiguang Wang of the University of Rochester and lead author of the new work.

On the other hand, this study has also analyzed the level of experience that workers must have to receive the best help from the artificial intelligence.

“While one might think that less experienced workers should benefit more from the help of AI, we found the opposite: AI benefits workers with more task-based experience. At the same time, senior workers, despite their greater experience, earn less from AI than their junior colleagues,” said Guodong Gao of Johns Hopkins Carey Business School and co-author of the study.

The key is workers with more experience

They claim that by using artificial intelligence productively, a multitude of positive values ​​can be fully exploited.

In fact, found that experienced workers using AI could increase productivityalthough unfortunately veterans who take on more responsibilities often tend to avoid it.

He comments that when implementing it in the workplace, the different types and level of experience of workers must be taken into account.

They point out that the key is to convince or educate older workers to use AI to increase productivity.

They conclude that artificial intelligence is more likely to change the nature of work than to cause job loss in most occupations.